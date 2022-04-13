How to evolve Pichu in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Evolving Pichu into Pikachu might take a while in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Most players usually end up catching an already evolved Pikachu since it's much easier to find than Pichu.

However, nothing is worse than having to hunt for Pichu during the endgame just to complete that Pokedex entry.

Pichu requires a special evolution method to transform into Pikachu. It is one of several Pokemon that evolve through increasing friendship level.

How to increase friendship level with Pichu and evolve it into Pikachu in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several ways a Pokemon can increase its friendship level with the trainer. However, the bottom line is that the process takes time. This is why trainers are advised to catch Pichu earlier rather than later.

The three methods to raise friendship levels are as follows:

Walking around

Battling

Getting items

Feeding EXP Candy

The most straightforward way to do this with Pichu is to use the Pokemon in the main game party and lead with it. This way, it will be forced to go out in every battle and will be used to grab items from trees, rocks, and more.

Using Pichu to grab items is probably the quickest way to get its friendship level up. It’s always a good idea to gather as many items as possible in the game, whether they are for Poke Balls, Potions, or other helpful tools.

Pichu can be found in Obsidian Fieldlands (Image via Game Freak)

The best place to increase Pichu’s friendship level is arguably the Cobalt Coastlands. This is because the area is filled with Water-types.

As the player surfs around Firepit Island and Islespy Shore, they should find plenty of Gyarados and Tentacruel that Pichu can one-shot for the KO.

All of these things, though, are going to be painful to do at the end of the game after most of the areas have been explored. This is why it’s good to get Pichu early on, especially since it is available in the opening area of the game.

In the Obsidian Fieldlands, below Aspiration Hill, is Lake Verity. There is a place next to this area where trainers will be led to the Floaro Gardens if they go to the right. This is where Pichu is: where Floaro Gardens meet Lake Verity’s edge.

However, Pichu is a very rare spawn. It might take a couple of visits to find it, so don’t be disheartened if the Pokemon isn’t in this location on your first visit.

