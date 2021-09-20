Best moveset for Tentacruel in Pokemon GO

Tentacruel, the Jellyfish Pokemon, has been in Pokemon GO since its launch back in 2016. Tentacruel has been a staple Pokemon in every main series game that has come before and after Pokemon GO.

Many players that may want to use Tentacruel in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League may not know where to start or how to use it. What moves does Tentacruel learn? What role can it serve on a team? What type is it? This article will answer all of these questions.

Tentacruel in Pokemon GO: Analysis

Tentacruel is a Water and Poison-type Pokemon as well as the evolution of Tentacool. Tentacool can evolve into Tentacruel through the use of 50 Tentacool candies in Pokemon GO.

Tentacruel's typing is great defensively as none of the weaknesses double up, making them take more super effective damage. Tentacruel is only weak to Psychic, Ground, and Electric-type attacks.

Tentacruel also has a lot of types it resists, including Fighting, Bug, Steel, Poison, Fire, Water, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks.

Tentacruel has a very defensive stat spread. With a great defense of 209 and a stamina of 190, Tentacruel is a Pokemon that can take a lot of hits in Pokemon GO's PvP Battle League.

However, Tentacruel is on the weaker end of attacking Pokemon with an attack stat of 166. To make up for this, however, Tentacruel has a couple of options in its moveset that can make it a valuable addition to Pokemon GO teams due to its utility.

Tentacruel and Tentacool as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tentacruel's moveset and how much variety it has is Tentacruel's best quality. With access to Poison Jab and Acid for fast attacks, Tentacruel is capable of dealing rapid amounts of Poison-type damage.

Between these two attacks, Acid is the option that generates the most energy while Poison Jab is the option that deals the most damage.

Tentacruel's charged attacks are where it provides the most utility. For coverage options, players can use Blizzard, a powerful Ice-type attack. For players who want to get some value out of Tentacruel's Water-typing, Hydro Pump can be used. Hydro Pump is also Tentacruel's strongest charged attack in terms of damage output.

Tentacruel's best utility move is Acid Spray. Acid Spray is very weak in terms of how much damage it does with each use. The attack has a secondary effect, however. Whenever an opponent is hit by Acid Spray, they suffer from a decrease in their defense which is a great opportunity for a stronger Pokemon to switch in and finish off the target.

In summary, Tentacruel is a great choice for players looking for a bulky tank to have in their team in Pokemon GO. Its great defensive typing and stats and debuffing capabilities, making it worth the effort for players to train one.

