How to evolve Voltorb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (November 2022)

Though Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for some time now, many trainers may have decided to pick it up for the first time to help abate the hunger for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Whether they are new to the Hisui region or have gone on multiple campaigns with the Galaxy Expedition Team, the game is always worth playing.

Given all the new creatures that have been introduced in the title, it can be a bit much to take in all the new forms and how to evolve them all. As such, it is understandable if trainers need a refresher on how to evolve some of the Hisui-native forms of their favorite Pokemon; one of which is the game's take on Voltorb.

Of course, given Pokemon Legends: Arceus' new take on the Poke Ball, a new form of Voltorb is only appropriate given its original design. However, this variation of one of the original Electric-types is much different than its standard form. This is thanks to its secondary Grass typing. So, how can players get it to evolve?

A guide for Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon @Pokemon Hisuian Voltorb looks very similar to the Poké Balls of the Hisui region. This Pokémon is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks nearby humans and Pokémon. Hisuian Voltorb looks very similar to the Poké Balls of the Hisui region. This Pokémon is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks nearby humans and Pokémon. https://t.co/TTlY8hh623

Unlike the standard Voltorb, the Hisuian variant does not evolve through leveling up. Rather, an item is required for it to evolve into Electrode. However, given how difficult it can be to come across many of the title's evolutionary items, some pointers on how one can come across such resources can be incredibly helpful.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Voltorb evolves through the use of a Leaf Stone. Finding one of these items can take a fair amount of grinding or incredible luck as there are only two ways to get them throughout the entire game. The first of which is through the acquisition of Merit Points, which can be quite a pain for some players.

Merit Points can be earned by connecting to the internet and searching for various lost satchels left behind by other players. Once trainers enable this option in their menu, they will be able to see where others have left these items behind. Though the exact amount of satchels that they need to collect differs, Leaf Stones cost 1,000 Merit Points.

In the Crimson Mirelands, trainers will find a variety of different leaf piles in the southern and central regions of the map. Although incredibly rare, they have a chance at providing Leaf Stones. To harvest items from these piles in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, just send out any Pokemon near them.

Space-Time Distortions also yield a moderate chance at spawning any evolutionary item. While these are always worth checking, the pool for having a potentially good find is pretty low, which means trainers are never guaranteed to find one. Sadly, the only way to get a Leaf Stone 100% of the time is to buy one.

While it can be a bit unfortunate when it requires a lot of grinding to evolve a Pokemon, trainers should not look only to the main series. Hisuian Electrode also makes an appearance in Pokemon GO as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This means players can catch one in the mobile game and transfer it to the other by using Pokemon Home.

