How to evolve Wingull into Pelipper in Pokemon GO

Thanks to Pokemon GO's Air Adventures event, Wingull has seen a considerable increase in spawns. This is an excellent opportunity for trainers to evolve it into Pelipper.

Evolving Wingull into Pelipper is fairly easy. All trainers will need is 50 Wingull candies (acquired from catching Wingull), though Pinap Berries make this an easier task.

Once trainers have 50 candies, they can simply head to Wingull's stats page and tap the evolve button, which will provide them with a brand new Pelipper.

During the event, trainers are incentivized to find the highest-stat Wingull they can in order to evolve a more powerful Pelipper.

How good is Pelipper in Pokemon GO's battles?

Pelipper as it appears in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Surprisingly enough, Pelipper is a fairly competent fighter in Pokemon GO, specifically in PvP combat. It doesn't have the right stat spread to excel in PvE battles like raids, but its capabilities in both the Great and Ultra Leagues can't be discounted.

As a Water/Flying-type Pokemon, Pelipper should be kept away from Electric-types at all costs, but it otherwise serves as a decent alternative to Mantine.

Although Pelipper may not be as tanky as Mantine in Pokemon GO, it gains improved type coverage, thanks to its ability to learn Weather Ball.

Combining the popular combo of Wing Attack and Weather Ball can make Pelipper a problematic Pokemon to deal with in PvP. Its ability to learn moves like Hurricane and Blizzard allows it to increase its damage potential if trainers don't mind taking longer to charge the two attacks.

Pelipper is still capable of holding its own in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, albeit to a lesser degree due to the increased competition at that level.

Furthermore, Pelipper's CP cap doesn't reach Ultra League's maximum, placing it at a disadvantage against many opponents. However, Pelipper can still perform well against simple opponents such as Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon by utilizing its best moveset.

Although its moves make it a considerable threat, Pelipper struggles against bulkier opponents. The ever-present Ghost/Dragon-type Giratina is also a problem for Pelipper, but that's par for the course for many Pokemon in Ultra League. This is because Giratina is one of the best meta picks in the format.

Be that as it may, if Pelipper is entered in formats that don't allow Legendary Pokemon, it can still perform admirably.

Since it can battle well in both Great and Ultra League, Pelipper is, at the very least, worth consideration when trainers are assembling PvP teams.

