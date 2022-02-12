Pokemon GO: How to Evolve Woobat into Swoobat

Woobat is one of the more uncommon Pokemon Pokemon GO players may or may not already have in their collections. Being overshadowed by their other Bat Pokemon counterparts, Zubat, Golbat, and Crobat, a lot of players simply forget that Woobat has an evolution. For players looking to complete their Pokedex, knowing how to evolve their Woobat is vital to completing that objective.

Debuting in the fifth generation of the franchise, Woobat was the Unova equivalent to Kanto's Zubat. Unlike Zubat, Woobat only appeared in one cave in Pokemon Black and White, so only a few trainers used one in their playthrough simply because they missed their chance to catch one.

With so many different methods to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it is completely understandable if players are unaware when it comes to the method to evolve specific Pokemon, especially one as uncommon as Woobat. The steps for evolving Woobat include:

Collect 25 Woobat Candies

Walk 1 km with Woobat as your buddy Pokemon

Further details for these steps will now be provided.

Steps to Evolve Woobat in Pokemon GO

Multiple Swoobat as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step needed to evolve Woobat into Swoobat in Pokemon GO is to collect candies. Like every evolution in Pokemon GO, candies relating to the specific Pokemon are required before that Pokemon can evolve even if the Pokemon requires other items to evolve like an Evolutionary Stone or Upgrade.

The second step is to simply walk with Woobat set as the trainer's Buddy Pokemon. This can be done by going to the player's profile and scrolling to the bottom. From there, an option should appear to select a Pokemon to be the trainer's buddy. Pokemon in this position can be walked with and given treats by the player. A player will need to walk at least one kilometer with Woobat before it can evolve.

After completing these two steps, players will be able to evolve their Woobat into Swoobat. While Swoobat is far from the best Pokemon for battles, it still fills a spot in the Pokedex, meaning it is still worth adding to any player's collection. Swoobat keeps the Flying and Psychic typing it had in its previous form as well.

Evolving Pokemon is certainly quite fun and entertaining to do in Pokemon GO. It helps players complete their Pokedex as well as giving them that extra bit of happiness knowing that their efforts bear fruit.

