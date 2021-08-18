Pokemon GO: How to get Unova Stones and other evolutionary items (August 2021)

Pokemon GO's collection of items that evolve Pokemon has steadily grown over the game's tenure, and this is no different for the Unova Stone.

Integral to evolving certain Pokemon from the Unova Region of the Pokemon: Black and White games, Unova Stones can be obtained via breakthroughs in research and by defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders.

Research breakthroughs can be achieved by finishing daily research tasks, earned by spinning the Pokestop discs.

Once seven research tasks have been completed and their stamps collected, Pokemon GO trainers will have a chance to earn a Unova Stone.

Pokemon GO: Earning other evolution items and their functions

There are a total of seven evolution items currently in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With the exception of the Sinnoh Stone, all other evolution items currently in Pokemon GO originate from the Johto region of Pokemon: Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Their effects are as follows:

King's Rock

Evolves Slowpoke into Slowking.

Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed.

Sun Stone

Evolves Gloom into Bellossom.

Evolves Cottonee into Whimsicott.

Evolves Petilil into Lilligant.

Evolves Sunkern into Sunflora.

Up-Grade

Evolves Porygon into Porygon2

Dragon Scale

Evolves Seadra into Kingdra.

Metal Coat

Evolves Onix into Steelix.

Evolves Scyther into Scitzor.

The Sinnoh Stone is an additional item that evolves Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

As the name implies, the stone evolves certain Pokemon from the Sinnoh region of Pokemon: Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum versions. It is acquired in a similar fashion to the Unova Stone, by completing research breakthroughs.

Instead of Team GO Rocket leaders dropping them, Sinnoh Stones can be acquired via trainer-on-trainer PvP rewards.

The Sinnoh Stone provides the following evolutions in Pokemon GO:

Evolves Lickitung into Lickilicky.

Evolves Rhydon into Rhyperior.

Evolves Tangela into Tangrowth.

Evolves Electabuzz into Electivire.

Evolves Magmar into Magmortar.

Evolves Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

Evolves Togetic into Togekiss.

Evolves Aipom into Ambipom.

Evolves Yanma into Yanmega.

Evolves Murkrow into Honchkrow.

Evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius.

Evolves Gligar into Gliscor.

Evolves Sneasel into Weavile.

Evolves Piloswine into Mamoswine.

Evolves a male Kirlia into Gallade.

Evolves Roselia into Roserade.

Evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir.

Evolves a female Snorunt into Froslass.

Lastly, the Unova Stone's evolutions in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Evolves Pansage/Pansear/Panpour into Simisage/Simisear/Simipour

Evolves Munna into Musharna.

Evolves Minccino into Cinncino.

Evolves Eelektrik into Eelektross.

Evolves Lampent into Chandelure.

