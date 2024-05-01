“How would you feel”: Pokemon Redditor suggests changes to shiny variants 

In the world of Pokemon, where catching and collecting colorful creatures is a staple of the series, a recent suggestion by a Reddit user, VORT3XSN1PER, has sparked an interesting discussion within the community. The user proposes an expansion in the variety of shiny variants available for each Pokemon, introducing a concept where instead of just one alternate shiny color, there could potentially be multiple shiny options.

The traditional shiny variants are a rare and highly coveted prize within the community, distinguished by their different coloration from their standard counterparts. The Reddit user VORT3XSN1PER said:

"How would you feel if there were more possible shiny variants?"

The Reddit user enhanced this idea by posting an image of Sableye in not only its typical purple and the known shiny yellow forms but also imagined it in red, green, black, and blue variants.

This sparked a lively debate among fans about the potential benefits and drawbacks of having multiple shiny variants.

VORT3XSN1PER suggests that multiple shiny variants would diversify Pokemon aesthetics, offering players more appealing color options and enriching the shiny hunting experience with new challenges.

That said, there could be drawbacks. For instance, the excitement of finding a shiny variant could be lessened if it's not in a preferred color, potentially leading to frustration if a player's desired variant isn't the one found.

Reddit discussion shows Pokemon fans' enthusiasm for the idea of multiple shiny variants

The post stirred up an interesting discussion (Image via Reddit)

The community response to this idea has been mixed but generally positive. Redditor asbestosmilk expressed excitement over the diversity of options but also highlighted concern from a completionist's perspective, noting that the urge to collect every color variant could become overwhelming.

The discussion gets more insightful and in-depth (Image via Reddit)

Another user lamented certain creatures' existing shiny color schemes and welcomed the chance to choose alternatives that might be more visually appealing.

User FiftyShadesOfPikmin suggested a more moderate approach, proposing that Pokemon could have a few color variations akin to existing examples like Minior and Flabebe:

"I feel like every Pokemon should have a small number of variations like Squakabilly, Minior, and Flabebe, separate from their actual shiny. Just this one change would make things so much more unique to every individual. Don't have to get Alcremie levels of weird with it, but just a few so not every Pokemon is the same exact color."

This suggestion emphasizes uniqueness without overwhelming players with too many options.

Fans contribute with fresh ideas to expand the horizon of shiny variants (Image via Reddit)

Additionally, some community members think beyond shinies, advocating for subtle natural color variations among all pocket monsters, thereby adding uniqueness and a sense of rarity even to non-shiny variants. This concept ties back to real-world biology, where animals of the same species can vary widely in coloration.

This conversation taps into a broader theme in the Pokemon community - a desire for more personalized and diverse gameplay experiences. Whether it’s additional shiny variants or slight hue adjustments, players seem eager for options that make their catches feel unique and special.

Although implementing such changes could be a considerable challenge for developers, especially given the vast number of Pokemon, the idea certainly adds an intriguing layer to collecting and could redefine shiny hunting altogether.

Ultimately, whether or not additional shiny variants will ever make their way into the games remains to be seen, but the discussion itself highlights the community's enduring passion and engagement with the elusive universe.