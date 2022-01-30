×
How to find Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Alolan Vulpix is Ice and Fairy instead of Fire-type (Image via Game Freak)
Modified Jan 30, 2022 05:34 AM IST
One of the more difficult tasks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus involves finding some stray Alolan Vulpixes.

This may seem odd since, while the original Vulpix was native to the Sinnoh region, Alolan Vulpix wasn’t. It’s clear that Hisui is home to many different Pokemon that aren’t necessarily in the Sinnoh Pokedex. With a little peeking around, though, trainers should spot these Alolan Vulpixes in no time.

Alolan Pokemon appears in the Hisui region

Trainers can begin this task when they meet Keaka, a Security Corps member who was recruited from Alola. In the aptly titled Snow White-Vulpix in the Snow, Keaka will ask the trainer to search for his five missing Alolan Vulpixes scattered across the Avalanche Slopes.

The first Alolan Vulpix is on top of a rock in the middle of some dead trees. On the map, this location is literally right below the text that reads Avalanche Slopes. A Wisp can also be found at this location.

The first Alolan Vulpix is right next to this Wisp (Image via Game Freak)
The second Alolan Vulpix is a little south from there. There are more dead woods hugging the side of the map. Alolan Vulpix number two can be found on a cliff in this area.

The second Alolan Vulpix overlooks this cliff (Image via Game Freak)
The location for Alolan Vulpix number three is basically right below Alolan Vulpix number one. Trainers should be able to spot a rock surrounded by dead trees in this area. Alolan Vulpix will be hiding behind it.

This Alolan Vulpix is behind this rock (Image via Game Freak)
To find the fourth one, trainers will need to head to the eastern edge of Avalanche Slopes, almost touching Icebound Falls. The fourth Alolan Vulpix will be waiting on a cliff to the side of the main road.

This next Alolan Vulpix is off to the side here (Image via Perfect Paradox)
Finally, the last Alolan Vulpix can be found on the southeastern edge of Avalanche Slopes. This one is also overlooking a cliff.

The final Alolan Vulpix is towards the bottom of the area (Image via Game Freak)
Trainers can evolve this Pokemon into Alolan Ninetails with an Ice Stone. Fortunately, trainers can find an Ice Stone right there in the Alabaster Icelands.

