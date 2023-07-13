How to get Aegislash Regal Style Holowear in Pokemon Unite? 

Aegislash recently received a buff in Pokemon Unite. Not only were its base defense statistics strengthened, but its main attacking move, Shadow Claw, also received love from the developers. This creature receiving new Holowear also makes sense, as more and more people started playing with it in Pokemon Unite.

This time, Aegislash has been given a Premium Holowear in Pokemon Unite, purchasable from the in-game shop. Premium Holowears are known to have a lot of unique attributes that make them stand out from the rest of the cosmetics in the game. The creatures that get Premium Holowears enjoy amazing animations whenever they score a goal or knock out an enemy beast.

Premium features come at a premium price. This article discusses how you can buy the new Holowear for Aegislash in Pokemon Unite and more details about this royal critter.

How to buy the new Regal Style Aegislash Holowear in Pokemon Unite

The new Holowear given to Aegislash in Pokemon Unite is called Regal Style. Previously, it had four other Holowears, but the Regal Style has a touch of royalty that the others seem to lack. The arrival of this Premium Holowear was announced on the official Unite website today:

“One new piece of Holowear has been released for Pokémon UNITE. This is the Regal Style outfit for Aegislash which costs 2199 Gems and has unique animation for movement, scoring, KOs and returning. It is a Premium Holowear”

You can buy the Regal Style Aegislash Holowear for 2,199 gems. Unfortunately, you do not have the option to use Aeos coins for this purchase. It is important to note that you must have an Aegislash Unite license to purchase and use this Holowear.

If you do not have the Unite license for Aegislash, the shop currently offers the Holowear and the Unite license combo for 2,358 gems instead of 2,774 gems.

How to buy Aegislash in Pokemon Unite?

Aegislash plays the role of an All-Rounder in Unite. It specializes in Melee-type attacks and does Physical damage to its enemies. It would be best if you were well-versed with Unite mechanics to do justice to Aegislash.

You can purchase the Aegislash Unite license for 10,000 Aeos coins or 575 gems from the shop. But buying the license in the Regal Style Holowear combo offer is better, as you will save 416 gems.

That brings us to the end of this guide on buying the Regal Style Aegislash in Unite.

