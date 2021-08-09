How to get Aeos Cookie in Pokemon Unite

One of the many innovations in Pokemon Unite is the Aeos Cookie, a new item with a unique ability.

There is a large group of held items that players can give their Pokemon in this new MOBA. Most of them are either an item from the main series game that’s been reimagined for Unite (like Assault Vest) or a new item entirely (Buddy Barrier). The Aeos Cookie is one of the completely new ones that could give a decent buff to a player’s Pokemon.

How to obtain new item that gives more hp in Pokemon Unite

Specifically, the Aeos Cookie gives the holder a bump in hp if they score. To obtain one, players can purchase them in the shop. They cost either 1000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets.

If any player is looking to pick up some Aeos Cookies, they will definitely want to use Aeos Coins. This resource is really easy to farm in Pokemon Unite, and players can end up with over 1000 easily. Aeos Cookies can be earned in many ways, including completing tutorials and daily tasks.

It’s important to note, though, that between all of the held items in Pokemon Unite, Aeos Cookies aren’t really the best. While it may be nice to get hp raised after scoring a goal, other items give better buffs from the start of the game. Leftovers, for instance, give Pokemon an automatic raise in hp, as well as extra recovery.

There are also other items that provide better buffs after scoring as well. Attack Weight and Special Attack Lens both raise attacking power in their respective categories. Pokemon who are looking to score generally are on the offensive side, like Gengar and Zeraora. They, therefore, would benefit more from attacking power than they would from more health.

One nice thing about Aeos Cookies is that the amount of hp given increases with the item level. The higher the item’s level is, the more health it will provide. With the Aeos Cookies, at level 10 it provides 150 hp for a Pokemon after scoring, and at level 20 it provides 200 hp after scoring.

