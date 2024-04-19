How to get Binacle in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

If you are wondering how to get Binacle in Pokemon GO, you just need to learn the different ways to acquire it. The multiple approaches that can be taken to hunt the creature might seem overwhelming. Niantic constantly holds events like Sustainability Week 2024, featuring Binacle. It also boosts Shiny encounters in a timely manner.

The Two-Handed Pokemon made its GO debut during the 2021 Sustainability Week event. Its shiny variant was released a year later at the 2022 Water Festival. Binacle can evolve into Barbaracle, and the latter boasts a remarkable moveset.

All ways to get Binacle in Pokemon GO

Preview of a Standard Binacle (Image via TPC)

The Water—and Rock-type Binacle has a max CP of 1069 in the mobile title. It can be found in wild areas with Partly Cloudy or Rainy weather. However, since not all trainers are playing in those weather conditions, here are all the ways to collect it.

Catch wild spawns

Hatch eggs

Win Raid Battles

Claim Research Tasks rewards

One way to get hold of Binacle is to catch it in the wild. To do so, you can activate an Incense and attach a Pokemon GO Lure Module to a PokeStop. These items can boost Binacle's wild spawn rate. The Weather Boost feature can also be leveraged to stack the effects of the already boosted rate of spawns.

You can hatch Pokemon eggs to obtain the Two-Handed Pokemon. History tells us that Niantic featured it several times over the years. It was only hatchable from 7 KM previously, but now, you can acquire a Binacle from 2 KM, too.

Raid Battles offer opportunities to encounter and catch Pokemon. Binacle can appear in Gyms as a raid boss, and you can defeat it with Grass, Electric, Fighting, and Ground-type moves. You are more likely to encounter the creature in 1-star raids.

You should regularly claim rewards after completing Research Tasks in Pokemon GO. Binacle has been found in such rewards, so you should always finish quests urgently.

Can you get Shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO?

Preview of a Shiny Binacle (Image via TPC)

Indeed, you can come across a Shiny Binacle as it debuted a long time ago. The Sustainability Week 2024 features it in Pokemon Eggs and Field Research Tasks. The event announced that there would be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Binacle.

How to evolve Binacle into Barbaracle?

By feeding 50 Candy to a Binacle, you can evolve it into a Barbaracle. The latter is also a dual Water and Rock-type Pokemon.

