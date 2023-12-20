How to get Glastrier in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the release of the new Indigo Disk expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many players are rushing for their chance to catch the Legendary Pokemon that have made a comeback from earlier generations. Among these, players have been attempting to find Glastrier, a Legendary introduced to the franchise in The Crown Tundra for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Glastrier and its counterpart and their masters, Calyrex, were known for their dominance in the metagame following their release. As such, many players may want to catch these creatures again in hopes of using their strength in the competitive scene. However, not everyone will know how they can do so.

Where to get Glastrier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

The first thing players must know about this particular Legendary Pokemon is that it is a Scarlet exclusive. This means that only players with copies of Pokemon Scarlet will be able to encounter this creature without the assistance of other players. However, there is a way for Violet players to obtain the item needed to encounter Glastrier.

The first thing players will need to do is beat The Indigo Disk's main campaign and become the Blueberry Academy champion. After doing so, they must find a character named Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy. After completing 10 Blueberry Quests, he will give the player a random treat for encountering a Legendary in the player's game version.

Also, players can complete group Blueberry Quests to earn these remaining candies for monsters not native to the player's version of the game. This means players with copies of Violet can participate in these Group Quests to earn the Glastrier treat, then use the Union Circle to connect with a Scarlet player and encounter Glastrier there.

Once all the prerequisites are met, Glastrier can be found on a cliff just north of the snowy ruins on Glasedo Mountain.

Is Glastrier good in The Indigo Disk PvP?

Glastrier as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Glastrier is a slow but defensive Ice-type that ends up harming the creature more than helping it. Ice is notorious for being the worst defensive typing in the game, so Glastrier's defensive stats go downright mitigated in a large number of match-ups. However, this can be fixed with Terastillization if a player chooses to use the mechanic.

Much like its counterpart, Spectrier, its movepool suffers heavily due to it being a component for a fusion rather than an independent creature. Its signature move can only be learned and used when it fuses with Calyrex using the Reigns of Unity. Since Calyrex is in The Indigo Disk, there isn't much reason to use Glastrier independently when it can easily fuse with Calyrex.

Overall, Glastrier is a rather lackluster Legendary but can be worked with through Terastillization. However, it is advised to use its final form with Calyrex if trainers want to involve it in their competitive teams.

