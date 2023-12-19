How to get Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex in Indigo Disk can be attained, but it’s going to take a decent amount of work. This, of course, depends on a few factors, such as whether you unlocked Glastrier and Spectrier in Sword and Shield. This becomes a bit easier if you already have the first two horses.

Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex are incredible in Indigo Disk. These are legendary Pokemon, so you’re going to need to beat the DLC before you can even begin that grind. Once you’ve done so, head back to the start of Blueberry Academy and get ready to get started.

Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Calyrex is one of the few legendaries not available in this DLC. So, before you get started, you’ll need to transfer Calyrex to Scarlet and Violet via Pokemon Home. Once you’ve beat the DLC, you can begin hunting Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex in Indigo Disk.

In Blueberry Academy, Snacksworth will give you a legendary treat each time you complete 10 Blueberry Quests anywhere in the Terarium. While this is time-consuming, you can reset some of them to try for easier quests.

You’re looking for a Glastrier Treat for Ice Rider and a Spectrier Treat for Shadow Rider. Once you have either of these treats, you can go to specified points on the map to try and unlock these Pokemon.

The Pokemon can be found in these locations (Image via Game Freak)

Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex’s parts are in different locations. You can find Glastrier by heading to the Glaseado Gym and gliding down the mountain. You’ll see the icy horse standing on the mountain by itself. Spectrier is further south, near the Secluded Ruins by Dalizapa Passage’s Center.

Since you cannot catch Calyrex normally, you have to bring it from Pokemon Home or receive it from a friend in a trade. After you’ve done this and have the appropriate horse, you need the Reins of Unity. You can find this item in Porto Marinada.

Look for the stall with the tall woman with glasses - she auctions off a variety of useful items daily. Among these is the Reins of Unity. If she doesn’t have what you want, try the following day or change the time on your Nintendo Switch - just like you would in Animal Crossing.

Purchase the item and use it on Calyrex to fuse it into either of the above forms in Indigo Disk. If you want to save time in Scarlet and Violet, you can also transfer your Glastrier and Spectrier from Pokemon Home.

Are Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex shiny-locked in Indigo Disk?

Unfortunately, Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex in Indigo Disk are shiny-locked. As Calyrex was shiny-locked in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and all incoming legendaries re-introduced in Scarlet and Violet are shiny-locked, you cannot get this new form as a shiny.

Both Glastrier and Spectrier are shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so all the components that make up the legendary form are under that same restriction. So, unfortunately, shiny hunters are going to be disappointed.

If you want to know all the legendaries brought back in Pokemon’s latest DLC, you can find more related information here.