How to get Hisuian Qwilfish and Overqwil in The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The newest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion, The Indigo Disk, is finally here. With this new development comes a wave of new Pocket Monsters for trainers to find and catch. One of the creatures that players may be fortunate to come across during their trip to the Blueberry Academy is Hisuian Qwilfish and its evolution, Overqwil.

Despite being native to the ancient Hisui region, the pair has appeared in the wild once again. This means many trainers will wonder where they can find the rare species in the game. Thankfully, finding both can be fairly easy with a little bit of guidance.

Where to find Hisuian Qwilfish in The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Official imagery for The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet featuring the Polar Biome (Image via Game Freak)

There are different ways players can go about finding Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the new DLC, trainers can catch one in the wild in the Polar Biome. This area can be unlocked by spending 3,000 BP on the League Club Room computer. Since Qwilfish is a fish Pokemon, players will have the best luck searching the water.

Players can also choose to transfer a Hisuian Qwilfish from either Pokemon GO or Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This can be a great way to encounter this creature, as not every trainer wants to purchase the DLC. Since Pokemon GO is a free game, lucky players can get Hisuian Qwilfish for free without help from another trainer.

Where to find Overqwil in The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Overqwil as seen in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finding Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be quite complicated. The only way players can directly encounter and catch it is through Six-Star Tera Raids. These battles can be difficult to find as the pool of possible Six-Star bosses is quite large.

A great way to circumvent this shortcoming is to use the online raiding feature in the Poke Portal. This feature allows players to see a list of ongoing raids. If trainers get lucky enough, they will be able to find an Overqwil raid in either the Poke Portal or in their overworld.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil

Game Freak has made some changes to the evolution method of Hisuian Qwilfish to make things a bit easier for players. Instead of asking trainers to use Barb Barrage 20 times in strong mode, like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Qwilfish only needs to know the move to evolve.

Since Hisuian Qwilfish learns this move relatively early, players will most likely only need to remind the creature of it from the party menu in order to teach it. Once Qwilfish knows this move, trainers can level it up through any means, and it will start to evolve into Overqwil.