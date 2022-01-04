How to get the HM for Strength in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Strength is necessary to make it around key areas in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Like most other games, certain areas can’t be reached until a Strength puzzle is solved. In fact, there are even new areas with Strength boulders in these remakes that weren’t in the original Generation IV games (specifically in front of Wayward Cave, so trainers can’t get an early Gible anymore).

To solve these puzzles, trainers will first need to find the HM.

Special move needed to move boulders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To find the HM Strength, trainers will need to head to Route 209. This is east of Hearthome City and just south of Solaceon Town.

Specifically, trainers should be looking for the Lost Tower, located to the right of the road, right below Solaceon Town.

The Lost Tower is, basically, a cemetery for Pokemon. It has a similar look to the Pokemon Tower in Lavender Town from the Kanto region.

The building has five floors, three of which are filled with some trainer battles. It’s a good idea to come prepared with a healthy team of Pokemon.

There are many Zubat and Gastly in the Lost Tower (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lost Tower will also spawn wild Pokemon. It’s a great place to catch Gastly or Zubat if any trainers haven’t done so already. Otherwise, though, they might want to use a couple of Repels.

Opponents in the Lost Tower will be waiting to battle on the second, third, and fourth floors. Once players reach the top, they will enter a room with only an old couple. They should speak to both of them: one offers the Cleanse Tag while the other gives Strength.

Strength can be a good move to teach strong physical attackers. To actually use it outside of battle, though, trainers will need the 6th badge. This means they will hold on to this HM for quite a while.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also to note is that The Lost Tower can be accessed before reaching the 3rd gym.

Edited by Ravi Iyer