How to get the HM for Waterfall in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Waterfall is the last HM trainers will need in their journey through the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Often, Waterfall is an HM trainers look forward to getting. This is because it’s actually a decent move, with 80 base power and 100 accuracy.

It’s commonly found on movesets for Pokemon like Gyarados and Feraligatr. It’s also, fortunately, a very easy HM to pick up in this game.

Final HM needed to reach Pokemon League in Sinnoh

To get the HM for Waterfall, all trainers need to do is head to Sunnyshore City. At the water’s edge at the top of the city, Jasmine will give the trainer Waterfall if they have collected the eighth badge of Sinnoh.

Jasmine is a Gym leader from another region: Johto. Her Steel-type Gym is in Olivine City, home to a famous lighthouse. Since Sunnyshore City is also home to a lighthouse, it’s only appropriate that Jasmine makes an appearance.

The eighth Gym leader of Sinnoh is Volkner, a user of Electric-type Pokemon. It’s not going to be enough, though, for trainers to simply catch a Rhyhorn and consider this Gym beat. Volkner has several ways of checking Ground-types and Grass-types that counter Electric.

First of all, Volkner’s Raichu has a Shuca Berry, which lowers the power of super-effective Ground-type attacks. Raichu also knows Surf, which will one-hit KO any Golem or Rhyperior it meets.

Jasmine can be found in the northern part of Sunnyshore City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Volkner’s ace, Luxray, also knows Ice Fang. This move will hit both Ground-types and Grass-types for super effective damage. On top of that, Luxray has a Sitrus Berry, which heals it if it gets below 50% health.

Finally (and most oddly), Volkner has an Octillery on his team. It’s not even Electric-type (Octillery is Water-type), but it’s on the team nevertheless.

If any trainers are struggling with this battle, the Legendary that they (hopefully) just caught should help. They can only reach Sunnyshore City after encountering Dialga or Palkia, and both of these Pokemon have great matchups against Volkner’s Pokemon.

