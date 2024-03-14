How to get Incineroar in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Incineroar has become a hot topic in the Pokemon GO community lately, thanks to the reveal of the upcoming Litten Community Day. Many trainers are looking for all the information they can get regarding the Pocket Monster before the start of the event. Moreover, they may also be wondering if they can find the creature's shiny variant in the game.

Finding Litten (and Incineroar by proxy) is about to become much easier. Some players may want to know if there are any shortcuts towards obtaining an Incineroar during the Pokemon GO Litten Community Day or how they can evolve one for themselves for the sake of Pokedex completion.

Here is everything trainers need to know about obtaining an Incineroar in Pokemon GO.

Can Incineroar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

While Incineroar cannot currently be found in its shiny variant, it will soon be released onto live servers (Image via Game Freak)

Incineroar cannot currently be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. However, players can obtain it by evolving a Shiny Litten during the Litten Community Day. This is the best way to secure a Shiny Incineroar since Shiny Littens have an increased chance of spawning during the monthly celebration.

After the Community Day ends, the best way to obtain a Shiny Incineroar will still be to evolve one. However, it could also appear in future Three-Star Raid Battles.

All of the ways to get Incineroar in Pokemon GO

Incineroar is very rare to find since it is a fully-evolved Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there is always the off chance that an Incineroar will spawn in the wild, players should not hold their breath for this to happen. Evolved creatures are incredibly rare to find in the wild, so the best chance players have at finding one is by evolving a Torracat. Thankfully, this will be very easy to do during the upcoming Litten Community Day.

Players will need 25 Litten candies to evolve a Litten into a Torracat. They will then need 100 Litten candies to evolve that into Incineroar. Though it may seem like a lot of grinding, the Community Day will greatly increase the spawn rates of Litten while also enhancing the number of candies players will receive from catching one.

Players can also skip the first step by catching a Torracat during the Community Day event. This can be done by completing the special Four-Star raids featuring this creature, which will appear throughout the duration of the event.

Defeating Torracat in these raids will also greatly increase the spawn rates of Litten around the location, making it useful for shiny hunting.

Finally, players can earn an encounter with Incineroar by completing the special timed research ticket that can be purchased during the Litten Community Day. One of the final rewards is an Incineroar with access to Blast Burn. The exclusive move can also be found on every Incineroar after evolving up to five hours following the event's conclusion.