How to get Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The arrival of Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk has given Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players the chance to encounter a new powerful Paradox Pokemon. This creature is believed to be a futuristic version of Terrakion and was the last of the trio (consisting of Iron Leaves and Iron Crown) to be announced.

This article will tell you how to get Iron Boulder while discussing its elemental type, stats, and signature move.

Where to find Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Violet

Being a futuristic Paradox Pokemon, Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk can only be found in the Violet version of the game. Start at the Great Crater of Paldea, make your way to Research Station 1, and exit. From there, go left and jump off.

Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC || YouTube/MonekKingHero)

Glide till you reach the location shown in the picture above. You must have Miraidon's new Fly mechanic unlocked in order to reach this place. Once you are there, pass through the rocks, and you will find Iron Boulder.

How to catch Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Violet

Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC|| YouTube/MonekKingHero)

To unlock Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk, you must first find Perrin at the Gangway at Blueberry Academy's entrance, where you will spot her with a Hisuian Growlithe. She will task you with recording 200 Pocket Monsters on the Blueberry Pokedex. Once you have completed this feat, revisit her to unlock access to Iron Boulder and Iron Crown.

Catching Iron Boulder is just like any other Legendary Pokemon. Throw a couple of Quick Balls to try your luck. If these are unsuccessful, use a status effect like Paralysis or Sleep to make the critter increase your catch chances. You can also draw out the battle using False Swipe. This will lay the groundwork for you to use a Timer Ball on Iron Boulder.

How to get Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet

The only way to get Iron Boulder in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet is by trading over the critter from the Violet version of the Gen IX games. This also applies to the other Paradox forms of the Swords of Justice—Iron Crown and Iron Leaves.

Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Stats, ability, and signature move, and more

Swords of Justice sketch in the Violet Book (Image via TPC)

Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a Rock and Psychic-type Pocket Monster with the following base stats:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 68

: 68 Special Defense : 108

: 108 Speed: 124

Iron Boulder, like other futuristic Paradox forms, has the ability Quark Drive, which boosts its highest stat when Electric Terrain is active or when the critter is holding a Booster Energy.

Iron Boulder's signature move is Mighty Cleave. This is a 95-base power Rock-type Physical attack. Its specialty is that it bypasses the effects of Protect, Detect, Spiky Shield, King's Shield, Baneful Bunker, Silk Trap, and Burning Bulwark. However, it does not lift the effects of these moves.

