How to get Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the arrival of Iron Crown in Indigo Disk, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have the chance to encounter a new powerful Paradox Pokemon. This futuristic version of Cobalion was teased during the Pokemon Presents event in August 2023. Upon release, it can be a strong addition to your team.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about Iron Crown in The Indigo Disk, from its location to its stats and signature move.

Where to find Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Violet

Iron Crown location in Indigo Disk (Image via TPC || YouTube/MonekKingHero)

Iron Crown in The Indigo Disk expansion of Pokemon Violet can be found very close to the area where you enter Area Zero. Simply head straight till you reach the fenced-off edge. Turn left from there, and you will see a gorge. Jump into it with Miraidon, and you will find Iron Crown hanging out there.

This Pocket Monster is a Violet exclusive, and trainers playing the Scarlet version of the Gen IX game won't be able to capture it directly.

How to catch Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Violet

Perrin in The Indigo Disk (Image via TPC)

You won't be able to catch this Paradox Pocket Monster off the bat. First, you must find Perrin at the gangway leading from Blueberry Academy's entrance. She will be standing next to a Hisuian Growlithe here.

Perrin will give you a task to register 200 Pokemon to the Indigo Disk Pokedex. Once you achieve the feat and report back to her, she will ask you to find Iron Crown.

Go to the location mentioned in the first section of this article, and you can fight the legendary Paradox Pokemon. Conduct the catching process like you would with other Legendary Pocket Monsters.

Carry Quick Balls for an initial chance at capturing the critter easily. As for your team, have Pocket Monsters that can learn moves that can paralyze Iron Crown or put it to sleep. This will make it easier to catch it. Additionally, having a Pocket Monster that knows the move False Swipe can help you draw out the battle if necessary.

How to get Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet

Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

If you own Pokemon Scarlet, the only way for you to get Iron Crown in The Indigo Disk is to trade with another person. Thankfully trading across between the two versions is possible. You can use this tactic to transfer Iron Crown and other version-exclusive Pocket Monsters.

Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Stats, ability, and signature move, and more

Iron Crown in Indigo Disk using Tachyon Cutter (Image via TPC)

Iron Crown in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a Steel and Psychic-type Pocket Monster and has the following base stats:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 72

: 72 Defense : 100

: 100 Special Attack : 122

: 122 Special Defense : 108

: 108 Speed: 98

Like the other futuristic Paradox Pokemon in Generation IX, Iron Crown has the Quark Drive ability. It boosts the critter's best stat if Electric Terrain is active or if it is holding Booster Energy.

Iron Crown's signature Move is Tachyon Cutter, a Steel-type Special Attack with base 50 power. Its Special attack is that it hits twice every time it is used, bypassing all accuracy checks, effectively making its base power 100.

