How to get Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The introduction of Gouging Fire in The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought a whole new dimension of excitement for trainers. Presenting the chance to encounter the formidable Paradox Pokemon, also referred to as Paradox Entei, has not just broadened the game's horizons but also heightened anticipation for the late-game DLC.

This Fire/Dragon-type entity stands as a captivating addition to your Scarlet lineup. In this article, we will dive into an in-depth guide to encountering and capturing this elusive creature.

How to get Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet

Picture of Gouging Fire that Perrin shows you. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gouging Fire stands out as one of the exclusive Paradox pocket monsters available in the DLC, and acquiring it involves a series of specific steps.

To begin the journey toward obtaining this legendary paradox, Scarlet players must engage with Perrin's questline in The Indigo Disk DLC. Perrin can be spotted at the entrance of the Terarium at the Savanna Rest Area 1, making it relatively easy to find her.

Perrin’s quest shares similarities with those in The Teal Mask DLC, requiring players to register 200 creatures in their Blueberry Pokedex. Gathering this collection of pocket monsters is the initial step in the quest to obtain this paradox pocket monster, so stock up on Poke Balls and aim to catch every encountered Pokemon to swiftly fill up your Pokedex.

Once the milestone of registering 200 entries is achieved, seek out Perrin at the same spot you spoke to her before the quest began. She will show you images of this creature's potential locations within Area Zero. Pay close attention to the distinctive landmarks in the images, as they'll serve as your guide.

Encountering Gouging Fire. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Locate Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk: Embark on the search for this pocket monster in Area Zero, using the provided images as reference points. To hasten your progress, follow these navigational steps:

Teleport to Research Station 3 in the Area Zero.

Face the cave entrance where Koraidon/Miraidon was found and angle the camera upward to spot a tall waterfall behind the cave. Aim for the left waterfall.

Head toward the main source of the tall waterfall to encounter the paradox creature.

Tips for capturing Paradox Entei:

The paradox Entei is weak to attacks from Rock, Ground, and Dragon-type critters, so use them wisely to your advantage. Strategy: Lower its HP into the red zone and consider using False Swipe to secure reducing its health to one. Inflicting Paralysis or Sleep can increase capture chances.

Lower its HP into the red zone and consider using False Swipe to secure reducing its health to one. Inflicting Paralysis or Sleep can increase capture chances. Preparation: Ensure you have an ample supply of Ultra Balls and Timer Balls to increase your chances of success. Even consider using one Quick Ball on turn one; just try every bit of your luck.

How to get Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Violet

The trade animation in the games. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gouging Fire remains exclusive to Scarlet version of the Indigo Disk, unavailable through in-game story or objectives for players of Violet. However, trading with other trainers offers Violet players a straightforward method to acquire the Paradox Entei.