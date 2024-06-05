How to get Komala in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Komala is one of the more underappreciated creatures in Pokemon GO. Debuting in the Alola region, Komala slid under the radar quickly after its reveal trailer despite having some decent stats to its name. Of course, this has translated into a popular mobile game, leading some players to wonder how they can encounter it.

Additionally, there may be some players out there who collect rare Shiny Pokemon, leading them to wonder if Komala is one of the fortunate creatures to have its respective variant available in the popular mobile game. Here is everything to know about finding Komala and its shiny variant in Pokemon GO.

How to find Komala in Pokemon GO?

Komala is set to appear more frequently during Pokemon GO's Slumbering Sands event (Image via Niantic)

To start, Komala is set to appear much more often starting on June 7, during the Slumbering Sands event. However, this event features a variety of Normal-type Pokemon, so frequently used hunting strategies may prove a bit inconsistent. Nevertheless, there are ways to get Komala to spawn more frequently.

With Pokemon GO's weather-boosting mechanic, certain creatures of a given element will spawn much more often. For Komala to appear more, trainers will need to hunt in partly cloudy weather, as this is the condition required for Normal-types to receive this spawn rate boost. However, this may also lead to more Oranguru or Slakoth spawning as well.

Additionally, Incenses and Lure Modules can make hunting for a certain wild Pokemon easier. These items greatly flood the spawn rates of a general area, drastically decreasing the time it would take for a Komala to hypothetically spawn. Incenses work by attaching to the player, while Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and gym locations.

How to find Shiny Komala more easily in Pokemon GO?

Komala's shiny form will debut on June 7, during the Slumbering Sands event in Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

Shiny Komala is set to come to Pokemon GO at the start of the Slumbering Sands event on June 7. Luckily, the increased spawn rate of this creature will make finding it much more realistic during the upcoming celebration. Additionally, Komala will also be distributed through field research encounter rewards and the Pokemon GO Plus+ exclusive timed research that will be circulating.

With most players potentially opting to farm for a Shiny Komala through wild encounters, they will need to use the methods mentioned in the previous section to hunt effectively. Incenses and Lure Modules may not directly increase the odds of a Shiny Komala spawning, but they do make more of them potentially spawn, giving the player more opportunities to find a shiny one.

Komala is normally a very uncommon creature to find in Pokemon GO. This means that the Slumbering Sands event will be the best time for players to obtain a Shiny Komala if they want one for their collection. Komala is not a very popular Pokemon, so it may be a while before Niantic gives players an increased chance of it spawning.