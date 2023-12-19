How to get Kyogre in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Kyogre in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as it swims back to Paldea along with 25 other Legendary Pocket Monsters. This pure Water-type monster was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire besides Rayquaza and Groudon. With the Indigo Disk DLC, you can also catch this Legendary monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will walk through everything you need to know to catch Kyogre in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet, including its location, the requirements, and more.

Kyogre location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Kyogre Treats from Mr. Snacksworth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like all the other returning Legendary Pocket Monsters, you must get a particular reward from Mr. Snacksworth. You can unlock this NPC after going through the entire narrative of the Indigo Disk DLC.

After unlocking Mr. Snacksworth, you must do the following things to catch Kyogre:

Meet with Mr. Snacksworth at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. You will find him to the right as you enter the academy. Talk to him, and you must complete a few Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to get the Kyogre Treat.

The process is similar for all of the 25 returning Legendary Pocket Monsters. The treats will not be handed to you in any order, and as a result, you must go through a series of BBQs till you get the Kyogre Treat from Mr. Snacksworth.

Kyogre's location in this DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get the Kyogre Treat from the NPC, go to the location shown in the picture above. You will find Kyogre in the northern Paldean Sea. Fast travel to Casseroya Lake, and you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to fly to the location where you can catch this critter. You can swim, but flying would be less time-consuming.

Since Kyogre is a pure Water-type beast, you can choose to fight it with a Grass- or Electric-type monster. You can also catch it with a Quick Ball.

Is Kyogre shiny locked in Indigo Disk?

You will encounter a normal variant of Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Kyogre is shiny locked in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It would be great to see a pink Kyogre in the seas of Paldea, but the critter remains shiny locked in this DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Read this article to learn about all the returning Legendary beasts in this game. Follow Sportskeeda to read about the latest updates from the world of Pokemon.