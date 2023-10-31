Best teams for Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Kyogre has been one of the best Water-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO ever since it was introduced on January 12, 2018. It has appeared multiple times in five-star raids.

You can catch a Kyogre in this game by defeating a Primal Kyogre in a Primal Raid. It is worth your time and resources, as Kyogre is an amazing creature to have on your roster.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Kyogre, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat.

Can you build a team for Kyogre in the Great League of Pokemon GO?

Kyogre in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

As of this writing, Kyogre can only be caught through five-star raids. As a result, you will never be able to get one that has a Combat Power (CP) within the permissible limit for the Great League (1,500 CP). Thus, you will not be able to use this beast in your Great League team.

That said, there are lots of great Water-type attackers that you can use in the Great League. For instance, Swampert and its shadow variant, Shadow Poliwrath, Pelipper, Whiscash, and more, are great Water-type attackers that you can use for your Great League team.

Should you build a team for Kyogre in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO?

Best teammates for Kyogre in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

While you can build a team with Kyogre for the Ultra League, the Combat Power limitation (2,500 CP) will prevent this Pocket Monster from performing well in the GO Battle League.

A lower CP cap will not let Kyogre tap into its amazing stats. As a result, it will almost always get bested by other creatures in its class.

Shadow Swampert, Tapu Fini, Shadow Poliwrath, Pelipper, and Lapras are a few that you can use instead of Kyogre in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO.

If you still want to use Kyogre in the Ultra League, you can form a team with the following creatures:

Cresselia

Registeel

Pidgeot

Mandibuzz

Golisopod

Best team for Kyogre in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best teams for Kyogre in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Kyogre in the Master League:

Kyogre in the Lead

Hero Forme Zacian as the Safe Swap

Dialga as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Kyogre: Waterfall as the Fast move along with Surf and Origin Pulse as the Charged moves.

Waterfall as the Fast move along with Surf and Origin Pulse as the Charged moves. Hero Forme Zacian: Snarl as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Play Rough as the Charged moves.

Snarl as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Play Rough as the Charged moves. Dialga: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Ursaluna, Kyogre, Hero Forme Zacian, Palkia, Mamoswine, Yveltal, Zarude, and Groudon.