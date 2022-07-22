How to get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Lucky Pokemon is a rare occurrence that happens when two trainers make a trade in Pokemon GO.

There are a few designations that Pokemon can have in the mobile game. They can be shiny, Shadow, perhaps Purified, and even Lucky when obtained from a friend.

Lucky Pokemon are never guaranteed in normal trades, but trainers can boost their chances by obtaining a Pokemon caught earlier in the title's life rather than one captured in recent weeks.

What is a Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO will have a unique background (Image via Niantic)

A Pokemon isn't Lucky at first. It becomes a Lucky Pokemon after it has been traded to another trainer. Players will notice in their Pokemon GO inventory that the Lucky Pokemon has distinct markings.

Bright circles and stars indicating light shine on the main page and are further illuminated when trainers examine the specific Lucky Pokemon. It even says it is a Lucky Pokemon under the Pokemon's name on their stat page.

When a Lucky Pokemon is received, it is less costly to power up. The amount of Stardust and Candy necessary to increase the Combat Power of the Lucky Pokemon is significantly lowered.

This can be a great asset when a trainer is on the receiving end of a Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO. All stats are randomized during a trade, so Pokemon could have incredible stats with an easy way to power it up.

How to get Lucky Pokemon

Trading with another trainer is the only way to get a Lucky Pokemon. It is all up to chance as well. When a Pokemon is traded, it will receive random stats and has a slight chance of becoming a Lucky Pokemon.

Trainers should ask that the traded Pokemon was captured a long time ago to increase the chances of it becoming Lucky. In addition, trading with a Lucky Friend can guarantee Lucky Pokemon.

On the first day that two trainers receive the Best Friend status in Pokemon GO, they will be Lucky Friends. For that single day, the initial trade between Lucky Friends will turn both Pokemon sent via trade into Lucky Pokemon.

Here is how to make a trade with a friend:

Open the Friends section from the Trainer Profile and select a friend to trade with

Ensure the friend is close by in the real world, but do note that the distance may be extended with a higher Friendship status or in special events

Tap on the Trade button to notify the friend of the trading session

If they accept, the trading session will begin, and the Pokemon to trade can be chosen

Confirm the trade and wait for the other trainer to do the same

A short scene will play showing the two Pokemon being traded, and the one received will have its stats page shown, along with if it became a Lucky Pokemon

Send gifts, battle, and trade frequently with friends to raise the Friendship status for higher chances of obtaining a Lucky Pokemon.

