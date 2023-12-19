How to get Lugia in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the return of 25 Legendary Pocket Monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can catch Lugia. This Psychic- and Flying-type monster was introduced in the second generation of the franchise. It has finally flown into Paldea, putting a smile on the faces of Scarlet and Violet fans.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Lugia in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet, including its location and requirements.

Lugia location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will get a Lugia Treat from Snackswirth in this DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike most of the other 24 Legendary Pocket Monsters in the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet, catching Lugia will not be the easiest task. The location given to you by Snacksworth is vague, and hunting for this creature can be a nightmare if you don't know where to look.

Before going out to hunt for this monster, you must complete the main narrative of the Indigo Disk DLC in Scarlet and Violet to unlock Snacksworth.

Once you finish the main story, you will unlock this NPC and meet him at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. This is where he will hand you Treats for all of the 25 returning Legendary monsters in this DLC; one of them will be for Lugia.

You must complete certain Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to get the Treats from Snacksworth, and since they are in no particular order, you must run through a few BBQs till you are handed the Lugia Treat.

Location of Lugia in Scarlet Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get the Lugia Treat, go to the location shown in the picture above, and you will find Lugia swimming in the sea. You can use an Electric-type beast to counter Lugia or use a Quick Ball to catch it instantly.

Is Lugia shiny locked in Indigo Disk?

You will encounter a normal Lugia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Lugia is shiny locked in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Seeing a pink and white Lugia in Paldea would be great, but that isn't the case.

We hope that The Pokemon Company will introduce a shiny variant of Lugia in the future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet updates. Until then, we must enjoy what we have, which is regular Lugia.

