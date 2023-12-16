How to get Meteorite in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Meteorite is one of the key Evolution items added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Indigo Disk DLC. One of its core features is that it helps Deoxys evolve into any one of its forms. Before its arrival, the creature was a part of the Undiscovered Egg group without any possible evolution lines.

With the introduction of Meteorite, you will now be able to evolve your Deoxys into one of its forms with greatly improved stats. Each form brings something different to the table and can help you fill in a particular role in your party. However, there is a fair bit of confusion as to how you can go about obtaining the item.

Hence, today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide goes over how you can obtain the item and evolve your Deoxys in the new Indigo Disk DLC.

Where to get Meteorite in Indigo Disk, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Get Meteorite from Porto Marinada Auction house (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

To get your hands on Meteorite in the DLC, you need to make your way to the Porto Marinada Auction house and interact with the NPC there. The Meteorite Evolution item will only appear in the shop if you have a Deoxys in your party.

However, as the shop keeps rotating with valuable items, try checking back at different times if you do not see a Meteorite listed even after having the Psychic-type Pokemon in your party.

How to use the Meteorite in Indigo Disk

In order to use the Meteorite, you will just need to go to your inventory, select it, tap on “Use,” and then select Deoxys. This will let it transform into a form that you like. There are three Deoxys evolutions you can pick between:

Attack

Defense

Speed

Additionally, you will be able to use the Meteorite repeatedly on your Deoxys to cycle through its multiple forms, allowing it to fit a particular role in your party.

Deoxys attack form (Image via Scarlet and Violet)

How to get Deoxys in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Deoxys is not natively available in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet base game or any of its DLCs. To get your hands on the Psychic-type Pokemon, you need to transfer it from a previous game through Pokemon HOME.

It is only after acquiring the Pokemon and keeping it in your party that you will be able to find a Meteorite in the auction house.