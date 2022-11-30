Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How do auctions work?

Trainers will find a variety of items as they explore Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, some higher-grade items have to be purchased rather than found, which is why in-game shops and the new auction system exist.

Compared to other means of obtaining items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, auctions carry some very impressive items, though they certainly aren't cheap.

Much like auctions in the real world and in other games, players will have to compete with other buyers and outbid them to obtain the featured items. However, before trainers can access auctions in the Generation IX games, they'll need to meet a specific set of requirements first.

The process of unlocking auctions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will require some battling, so trainers may want to prepare their teams accordingly.

Trainers must defeat Kofu before engaging in auctions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Auction stalls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Before engaging in auctions, trainers will need to head to Cascarrafa and defeat Kofu, the Water-type gym leader. Doing so shouldn't be too difficult, though using Electric and Grass-type Pokemon/moves should make the process much easier.

Kofu's three Pokemon are a Lv. 29 Veluza, a Lv. 29 Wugtrio, and a Lv. 30 Crabominable that terastallizes into a Water-type. Trainers should be able to handily beat him with Pokemon of Electric or Grass typing that are around levels 28-32.

Here are the steps you can follow to unlock and use auctions:

Before you face Kofu, he will run off to the auction stalls in Porto Marinada, and you'll need to follow him. At the market, you'll be introduced to how auctions operate in-game, where you bid against NPC characters for items. When this brief tutorial concludes, you should be able to battle Kofu. Return to the Cascarrafa gym and battle Kofu. Once Kofu's been defeated, you can now return to Port Marinada at any time and engage in different auctions at the market stalls.

Once you have unlocked auctions, the items being sold off will rotate every in-game morning. For this reason, it's important to check back into Port Marinada's stalls for new offers to take advantage of. Be sure to stock up on plenty of money, as some bids for auction items can get quite high, especially if an NPC that's participating is feeling bold.

Learning to bid effectively will take quite a bit of practice. You want to make your opposition drop out of the auction by landing at a price that they're not willing to pay. However, you also don't want to increase your bid too substantially, or you'll risk overpaying for items that may not be worth a particularly high bid.

This is essentially the rule of thumb for auctioneering in general, but it applies to Scarlet and Violet as well.

As you participate in auctions, you'll get a better feel for when NPCs are ready to bow out of a bidding war.

Depending on the value of the item, you'll be able to incrementally increase your auction bid and make your opposition relent without dropping too much money. Keep attempting auctions, and you'll be a master fiscal navigator in no time.

