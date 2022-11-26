How to make the most of the Infinite Money exploit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are technically a few ways to abuse the Infinite Money exploit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will offer you a couple of simple methods that should be easy to use and give you unlimited Pokedollars. This will, however, require gamers to execute some steps correctly.

Having an Infinite Money exploit is extremely valuable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since these two games have a plethora of expensive items worth purchasing if one is a competitive player. That said, even casual gamers will find these exploits worth doing if they're strapped for cash. Let's look at the first method, which involves Picnics.

How to take advantage of Infinite Money exploit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a step-by-step text guide on how to use the Infinite Money exploit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Go to Cascarrafa (North) and head to the Asado Desert. Look for the little glittering items on the ground. Save the game. Check the little glittering items to see if there's anything valuable, like Stardust or Star Pieces. If it is one of these items, close the game. Otherwise, repeat steps two to four. Restart your game and try to create a Picnic so the item is very close to the table and basket. Wait a few minutes. Just keep checking the basket to continually get a message that there is an item in it.

You can then finish the Picnic when you're done taking advantage of this glitch. The Infinite Money aspect of this bug comes from the fact that you can sell duplicate items. If you use this trick with something like Stardusts, then you can sell them for several thousand Pokedollars each.

Also, the duplicated items will still be on the ground for you to pick up. You don't technically have to use the glitch in the Asado Desert, but this area has good spawn rates for items that you can sell for decent cash.

Another method to use Infinite Money exploit

Though players will still use the glitch in the Asado Desert, this time, the actual execution is noticeably different. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Go to the Asado Desert. Collect every glittering item on the ground. Fly to a different town. Change your Nintendo Switch date.

This method requires a little more effort than the previous one, but some trainers might find it more reliable.

Expensive items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Delibird Presents has plenty of expensive items (Image via Game Freak)

There are many great items worth buying in these two titles, some of which are only available in the post-game. Here is a short list of some notable ones:

Air Balloon: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Assault Vest: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Bottle Caps: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Blunder Policy: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Choice Band: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Choice Scarf: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Choice Specs: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Eject Button: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Everstone: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Eviolite: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Flame Orb: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Focus Sash: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Heavy Duty Boots: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Life Orb: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Light Clay: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Protective Pads: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Red Card: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Rocky Helm: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Toxic Orb: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Weakness Policy: ₽50,000

₽50,000 White Herb: ₽20,000

All Nature Mints are worth ₽20,000, and there is undoubtedly a good amount of items that you might want to get in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you're struggling to acquire cash, then the aforementioned Infinite Money exploit should help you out.

Poll : Do you like abusing glitches in Pokemon games? Yes No 0 votes