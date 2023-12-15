How to get Milcery and Alcremie in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC brings back Milcery and Alcremie, along with the introduction of several new Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Alcremie has seven different variants, and each has nine various possible forms. They were introduced in Generation 8 of the Sword and Shield video game series, and evolving Milcery into Alcremie has always been challenging.

The new expansion is finally here, and players are eager to explore the brand-new content and mechanics, including their unique evolution method. If you want to get the Cream Pokemon, you’ll need to find special held items called Sweets. This guide will tell you everything about Milcery's location, Alcremie's whereabouts, and evolution processes.

Where to find Milcery in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Milcery's location (Image via Bulbapedia/TPC)

You can find Milcery in the Polar Biome in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk. The monster can be easily found there because the biome supports its natural habitat. You will need to thoroughly search the snowy terrains (water body areas and cliffs), and when you encounter one, engage in a battle and capture it.

Remember to use Poison, Steel, or Fire-type moves since the creature is weak to these attacks. Encountering Milcery should be relatively easy. The Polar Biome is located within the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, and you don’t need to explore any other biome to find it.

Where to find Alcremie in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You cannot encounter it (Image via Bulbapedia/TPC)

Unfortunately, you’ll not be able to find Alcremie as wild encounters in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only way you can get it is to evolve a Milcery into an Alcremie.

On top of that, you will also need to give it the Sweet item it needs and understand the creature's evolution method.

How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie?

Use Sweets (Image via Bulbapedia/TPC)

To evolve Milcery into Alcremie, you’ll need to give it a Sweet Held Item and spin your character around. There are multiple variants of Alcremie, and each item changes its form to a different look.

Your Milcery should hold one of the following Sweets:

Love Sweet

Strawberry Sweet

Berry Sweet

Clover Sweet

Star Sweet

Ribbon Sweet

Flower Sweet

The important thing to note is that without the above items, spinning your Trainer around will not trigger Milcery’s evolution. Additionally, you should be careful about the spin duration, the direction you rotate your character, and the time of the day. It impacts the coloration form you are trying to get.

Spin during the daytime.

Vanilla Cream : Clockwise for less than five seconds

: Clockwise for less than five seconds Ruby Cream : Counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

: Counter-clockwise for less than five seconds Caramel Swirl: Clockwise for more than five seconds

Clockwise for more than five seconds Ruby Swirl: Counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

Spin during the dusk.

Rainbow Swirl: Spin Trainer for more than ten seconds

Spin during the nighttime.

Matcha Cream : Clockwise for less than five seconds

: Clockwise for less than five seconds Salted Cream : Counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

: Counter-clockwise for less than five seconds Lemon Cream : Clockwise for more than five seconds

: Clockwise for more than five seconds Mint Cream: Counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

With the help of this guide, you can now get Milcery and Alcremie.