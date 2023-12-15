How to change throwing style in The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk introduces several new features to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the Poke Ball throwing style. Before visiting the BB League Club at the Blueberry Academy, you'll only have learned the original throw. Drayton, a BB League Elite Four member, will suggest joining the club and donating some Blueberry Points (BP).

In return, you’ll be rewarded with several benefits, such as new camera app functions or throwing forms. The former improves your camera function, allowing you to take pictures of the Terarium’s environment in a new way, and the latter changes your Poke Ball throwing animation.

Scarlet and Violet’s latest expansion has added various throw animations, and this guide tells you everything about the feature.

How can you change throwing style in The Indigo Disk?

Do what Mitch says (Image via Bulbapedia/Game Freak)

To change your throwing style in The Indigo Disk, you'll have to make some donations to Mitch. He'll teach you a new throw style each time you donate some Blueberry Points to him.

However, there is a limit to how many throw animations you can unlock.

How to unlock Poke Ball throwing form in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Start donating to unlock throwing styles (Image via Bulbapedia/TPC)

To unlock your throwing style in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk, donate 150 BP to Mitch for the Baseball Club using the clubroom’s PC. You needn’t worry about collecting that amount of BP since Drayton transfers 200 on your Rotom Phone.

Contribute the currency, and once you do that, you’ll have access to two new Poke Ball throwing styles. Initially, these forms will cost you more. However, getting others should cost much less after the first donation.

Once you unlock the Smug Style and Elegant Style, Drayton will reward you with a Charming Catch, an item that will help you get a critical catch. Additionally, he will give you League Club Unifrom.

How to get a new Poke Ball throwing style in The Indigo Disk

Juliana is ready to throw her Poke Ball (Image via Bulbapedia/TPC)

To access the new Poke Ball throwing form in The Indigo Disk, you must donate 150 BP to Mitch. Smug Style and Elegant Style will be your first throw animations. In the conversation with Mitch, he will tell you that you can contact him to update your style. However, you’ll not be able to get all new forms with that donation.

Mitch will request that you do certain things for the Baseball Club. And as you start doing what he asks, he will help you obtain new styles.

All available throwing styles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Learn about the styles (Image via Bulbabepida/TPC)

Ensure you occasionally contribute some BP to the Baseball Club to get new throw animations. For now, Scarlet and Violet have the following Poke Ball throw styles.

Left-handed throw

Reverent throw

Dainty throw

Smug throw

Elegant throw

Twirling throw

Ninja throw

Galarian Star throw

That’s all for how to change, unlock, and get Poke Ball throwing forms. If you are interested in farming BP, check out this guide on obtaining Blueberry Points easily.