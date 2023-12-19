How to get Moltres in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Legendary Moltres in Indigo Disk, there are a few conditions that you will have to meet, and one of them is to complete the main story of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Moltres is one of the many Legendary Pokemon that have made their way to Paldea with the new Indigo Disk DLC, and you will be able to able to get your hands on each of them to grind out the post-game content.

But not many in the community are having an easy time with acquring the Legendary Pokemon. After completing the main narrative of the DLC, you will first need to acquire a key item in order to unlock the encounter.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you can get Moltres in Indigo Disk.

Moltres location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Moltres can be found in the desert region to the east of Porto Marinada (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

In order to get Moltres in Indigo Disk, there are a few things that you will need to do:

The first thing you will need to do to unlock the Moltres encounter is to complete the DLC's main narrative. The story will end once you catch Terapagos, which will then lead to a cutscene, followed by end credits. Once the end credits are over, you will be placed back in open-world exploration.

You will now need to search for the NPC named Snacksworth, located at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. The NPC is unlocked only after you have completed the story. So when you encounter him, interact with him and he will task you to complete some Solo Blueberry Quests.

After completing 20 of these quests, he will talk about a Legendary sighting (which is Moltres in this case), and then provide you with a Moltres Treat. The Treat is the key item that you will need to encounter the Legendary Pokemon.

To be able to find Moltres, you will need to head to the desert and reach the centremost rock formation. You can check the exact location in the image above. Moltres can be found to the East of Porto Marinada.

Once you encounter it on the rock formation, engage it in battle and capture it with a Pokeball once its health is low enough.

Like most Legendaries Moltres is pretty tricky to catch (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Is Moltres in Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

Moltres in Indigo Disk are unfortunately Shiny Locked, and you will not be able to get a shiny version of it no matter how many times you save and reload before the encounter. Legendary encounters that need the respective Pokemon Treat are Shiny Locked in Indigo Disk.