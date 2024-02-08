How to get Noibat in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

Noibat is one of the more common spawns you can find in Pokemon GO right now, thanks to the game's Lunar New Year event. However, you may have some issues encountering this creature since so many others will be much more common. Thankfully, there are a few factors you can influence to better your odds of finding this creature.

Additionally, you may wonder whether this particular monster's rare Shiny variant is available in the popular mobile game, as not every Shiny Pokemon is available in the title despite being eight years old and having assets present for them in the game's files. Here's everything you should know when hunting for Noibat in Pokemon GO.

How to get Noibat in Pokemon GO

Noibat as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Noibat can be found most easily during the ongoing event but will be harder to locate once it ends. However, unlike many other creatures that received some attention for the Lunar New Year, Noibat can only be found in the wild, not by completing research tasks or completing Raids like many others. Thankfully, this makes the odds of finding one fairly easy to manipulate.

With the game's weather boost mechanic in mind, you can have a much easier time finding a Noibat in windy weather. Flying and Dragon-type Pokemon have an increased chance of spawning under these conditions, and Noibat falls under both categories.

Being in a heavily populated area will also help significantly, as these places have a considerably higher spawn rate than rural locations.

In addition, the use of consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules will help players by increasing the general spawn rate either around themselves or a nearby Pokestop. These items are fairly common as they can be found at any Pokestop, or they can be purchased in the game's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins.

Can Noibat be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Following Noibat's Community Day one year ago as of writing, Noibat's Shiny variant is now in the game for the foreseeable future. However, it has not received a boost to these odds during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event. As such, there is a lot of luck involved when attempting tosShiny hunt any creature in the mobile game.

Much like encountering one in its regular variant, players can use the same strategies to help them find a Shiny Noibat much faster than they would without it. Incenses and Lure Modules are very important for Shiny hunting, so players should stock up on these items if they want to find a Shiny.

Exclusive attack for evolving Noibat during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year

Just recently, Niantic released an update to the page dedicated to the Lunar New Year event. One of the rewards players unlocked through collective participation in these events was the opportunity to obtain Noivern's event-exclusive move, Boomburst, by evolving a Noibat during the Lunar New Year's duration.