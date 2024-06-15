How to get Pheromosa in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO is now home to every Ultra Beast in the franchise, thanks to the Ultra Space Wonders event held at the end of May 2024. However, there are still players whose collections may be missing some of the older Ultra Beasts that came to the game earlier. Pheromosa is one of the first Ultra Beasts many trainers think of because it is one of the originals.

With Pheromosa being one of the most difficult creatures to catch, many players may be wondering how they can get it. Some trainers may also want to know if they can find the critter's shiny form in the mobile title. While the Pocket Monster's shiny variant is not available yet, interested players can still catch its standard form.

Where to find Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type glass cannon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is an Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO, which means it is exclusive to limited-time Ultra Wormhole raids. These raids are only available during certain events and are marked by a giant wormhole opening above the raid location. In terms of difficulty, they are about as challenging as an average Five-Star Raid Battle.

With this in mind, players will need to group up if they want to add Pheromosa to their collection. Thankfully, this is easier than ever with the introduction of Niantic Campfire and remote raid passes. Through these methods, players can meet other trainers looking to complete raids and complete them from anywhere.

As per usual, after completing one of these raids, players will have the chance to catch Pheromosa. The amount of Poke Balls trainers will receive after the battle will vary based on a few different factors, like how they performed and whether or not the gym the raid took place in is controlled by their respective team.

Since Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, players should look for its raids in rainy and cloudy weather. Thanks to the game's weather boosting mechanic, Pheromosas encountered during these conditions have a better chance at appearing with higher stats.

When will shiny Pheromosa come to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pheromosa may be included in an upcoming event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While shiny Pheromosa is not yet available in Pokemon GO, this could change in the near future. Trailers for the current Shared Skies season showcase various Ultra Beasts, so it is likely that we will see another event revolving around this subspecies of Pocket Monsters.

Additionally, Niantic could also take a slower route and introduce shiny Ultra Beasts through various Raid Days. These celebrations give players a few hours to catch a creature of interest, which tends to be either a rare variant or special Legendary Pokemon. However, this is mere speculation.