How to get Poffins in Pokemon GO, and when to use them

Pokemon GO is home to many different returning and unique items in its catalog. While these are always fun for new players when they come to the game, older veterans of the Pokemon franchise remember certain additions from their initial iterations in the main series. One of these items is the iconic Poffin.

Originating from the Sinnoh region, Poffins was introduced as a replacement to Pokeblocks, a form of supplement that enhanced a creature's stats for the Pokemon Contest side of the early franchise's gameplay. However, this is far from its effect in Pokemon GO. Here is what trainers need to know about the game's new Poffin.

Everything to know about Poffins in Pokemon GO

Poffins are valuable items for players looking to max out their Pokemon's buddy status (Image via Niantic)

Poffins are rare items that can appear through research breakthroughs and special research tasks. There is a rare chance players can receive these from spinning photo disks or from the Battle League as well. Poffins can be used from Pokemon GO's buddy feature's feeding mechanic.

Players can feed their Buddy Pokemon these Poffins to instantly max out their moods. This halves the distance required to receive candy by walking with them, increases the amount of buddy hearts they receive from completing various actions, and doubles the daily limit on how many can be collected as well.

While it is a consumable item, it does not have a standard time limit like the Incense or Lure Modules. Instead, a Poffins' effects last until the player's Buddy Pokemon is hungry again, which is around six hours. This makes it the longest-lasting consumable in Pokemon GO.

Poffins' sole purpose is to be used to increase the bond between a trainer and their Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Increasing a Buddy Pokemon's bond can be a vital asset for different parts of Pokemon GO's gameplay. Buddy Pokemon with a high enough bond can bring the player high-tier items like Hyper Potions and Revives. At their maximum bond level, these Buddy Pokemon even gain an extra level for as long as they are assigned as a Buddy Pokemon.

This can make a huge difference in Raid Battles as creatures that were maxed out earlier still receive a boosted level. For this reason, many players register their best Raid Battler as their Buddy Pokemon and quickly max out its bond level by feeding it Poffins. While the item does make the grind for reaching the maximum bond level much better, it is still a process that can take several days given the limit to the amount of affection players can get per day.

Getting enough Poffins to constantly sustain one's Buddy Pokemon during this effort may be difficult, but there is still a way to find this item. It can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store for 100 Pokecoins each. This means that players can get one for free after two days of defending gyms, thanks to the game allowing trainers to earn 50 free Pokecoins per day.