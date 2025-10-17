  • home icon
How to get all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Eswar Keshav
Published Oct 17, 2025 18:18 GMT
All pokeballs in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here's a guide on obtaining different types of Poke Balls in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poke Balls are valuable items in Pokemon Legends Z-A, as they help you catch various Pokemon. The game features multiple types of this item, each with a unique effect. Catching certain types of critters can also prove to be easier depending on the kind of Poke Ball you use to capture them.

You may be wondering where to find all these unique items in-game. On that note, let's take a look at the different kinds of Poke Balls and how to obtain them in the new Pokemon title.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Poke Ball types and how to obtain them

Poke Balls that can be purchased from the Pokemon Center (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Poke Balls that can be purchased from the Pokemon Center (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the game, Poke Balls can be obtained in multiple ways. You can buy them at the Pokemon Center or the Poke Ball Boutique, or get them by completing Reward Battles in the Infinite Z-A Royale mode. To unlock this mode, you must complete Main Mission 38.

Furthermore, the Master Ball is one of the rarest items in the game, as you can only receive one as a reward for reaching Level 49 of Mable's Research.

That said, here's a list of all Poke Balls that can be obtained in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Poke Ball typePoke Ball effectsHow to obtainPrice
Poke BallLow success rate in catching PokemonCan be purchased from the Pokemon Centers100 Pokedollars
Great BallMedium success rate in catching PokemonCan be bought from the Pokemon Centers (Need to reach Level 15 to unlock this item in the shop)300 Pokedollars
Ultra BallHigh success rate in catching PokemonCan be purchased from the Pokemon Centers (Need to reach Level 25 to unlock this item in the shop)600 Pokedollars
Love BallN/ACan be obtained as rewards after completing Reward Battles in Infinite Z-A Royale.N/A
Repeat BallHigh success rate in catching Pokemon that are already caught beforeCan be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique1000 Pokedollars
Nest BallHigh success rate in catching low-level PokemonCan be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique1000 Pokedollars
Level BallHigher efficiency when the level of Pokemons to be captured is less than the level of your PokemonCan be purchased from the Poke Ball BoutiqueN/A
Lure BallMedium chance if used to catch Pokemon while in the waterCan be bought from the Poke Ball BoutiqueN/A
Fast BallThe success rate in catching Pokemon increased when using it on critters with high SPD levelsCan be purchased from the Poke Ball BoutiqueN/A
Quick BallHigher efficiency while catching Pokemon if the item is used before they spot youCan be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique1000 Pokedollars
Heal BallHeals and eliminates the status conditions for the Pokemon and caught with itCan be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique300 Pokedollars
Dusk BallHighly effective while catching Pokemons during nighttime or in dark placesCan be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing some missions1000 Pokedollars
Timer BallHigher efficiency of catching Pokemon during longer fightsCan be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing specific missions1000 Pokedollars
Luxury BallDoubles the friendship increase rate of Pokemons caught with this ballCan be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing particular missions3000 Pokedollars
Net BallHigher efficiency of catching Water or Bug-type Pokemon Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique1000 Pokedollars
Dive BallModerate efficiency in catching Pokemon while they are in or on the waterCan be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique1000 Pokedollars
Heavy BallHigher efficiency in catching Pokemon with a weight of 440.9 lbs or more Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique, or can be obtained after completing Reward Battles in Infinity Z-A RoyaleN/A
Premier BallMedium success rate in catching PokemonCan be obtained as a reward after purchasing 10 or more Poke Balls at once from the Pokemon Centers200 Pokedollars
Master Ball100% success rate in catching a PokemonCan be obtained as a reward after reaching Mable's Research Rank 49N/A
You should note that the details regarding some of the Poke Balls are still unknown. The table will be updated once more information regarding these items is available.

Location of the Poke Ball Boutique

The Poke Ball Boutique can be found in Rouge Sector 3 (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The Poke Ball Boutique can be found in Rouge Sector 3 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poke Ball Boutique is where you can find most Poke Balls. This shop is located in Rouge Sector 3, near Restaurant Le Yeah. You can also use this restaurant as a fast-travel point to reach the Boutique faster.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

