How to get all Poke Ball types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Poke Balls are valuable items in Pokemon Legends Z-A, as they help you catch various Pokemon. The game features multiple types of this item, each with a unique effect. Catching certain types of critters can also prove to be easier depending on the kind of Poke Ball you use to capture them.

You may be wondering where to find all these unique items in-game. On that note, let's take a look at the different kinds of Poke Balls and how to obtain them in the new Pokemon title.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Poke Ball types and how to obtain them

Poke Balls that can be purchased from the Pokemon Center (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the game, Poke Balls can be obtained in multiple ways. You can buy them at the Pokemon Center or the Poke Ball Boutique, or get them by completing Reward Battles in the Infinite Z-A Royale mode. To unlock this mode, you must complete Main Mission 38.

Furthermore, the Master Ball is one of the rarest items in the game, as you can only receive one as a reward for reaching Level 49 of Mable's Research.

That said, here's a list of all Poke Balls that can be obtained in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Poke Ball type Poke Ball effects How to obtain Price Poke Ball Low success rate in catching Pokemon Can be purchased from the Pokemon Centers 100 Pokedollars Great Ball Medium success rate in catching Pokemon Can be bought from the Pokemon Centers (Need to reach Level 15 to unlock this item in the shop) 300 Pokedollars Ultra Ball High success rate in catching Pokemon Can be purchased from the Pokemon Centers (Need to reach Level 25 to unlock this item in the shop) 600 Pokedollars Love Ball N/A Can be obtained as rewards after completing Reward Battles in Infinite Z-A Royale. N/A Repeat Ball High success rate in catching Pokemon that are already caught before Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique 1000 Pokedollars Nest Ball High success rate in catching low-level Pokemon Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique 1000 Pokedollars Level Ball Higher efficiency when the level of Pokemons to be captured is less than the level of your Pokemon Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique N/A Lure Ball Medium chance if used to catch Pokemon while in the water Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique N/A Fast Ball The success rate in catching Pokemon increased when using it on critters with high SPD levels Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique N/A Quick Ball Higher efficiency while catching Pokemon if the item is used before they spot you Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique 1000 Pokedollars Heal Ball Heals and eliminates the status conditions for the Pokemon and caught with it Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique 300 Pokedollars Dusk Ball Highly effective while catching Pokemons during nighttime or in dark places Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing some missions 1000 Pokedollars Timer Ball Higher efficiency of catching Pokemon during longer fights Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing specific missions 1000 Pokedollars Luxury Ball Doubles the friendship increase rate of Pokemons caught with this ball Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique or can be obtained as rewards after completing particular missions 3000 Pokedollars Net Ball Higher efficiency of catching Water or Bug-type Pokemon Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique 1000 Pokedollars Dive Ball Moderate efficiency in catching Pokemon while they are in or on the water Can be bought from the Poke Ball Boutique 1000 Pokedollars Heavy Ball Higher efficiency in catching Pokemon with a weight of 440.9 lbs or more Can be purchased from the Poke Ball Boutique, or can be obtained after completing Reward Battles in Infinity Z-A Royale N/A Premier Ball Medium success rate in catching Pokemon Can be obtained as a reward after purchasing 10 or more Poke Balls at once from the Pokemon Centers 200 Pokedollars Master Ball 100% success rate in catching a Pokemon Can be obtained as a reward after reaching Mable's Research Rank 49 N/A

You should note that the details regarding some of the Poke Balls are still unknown. The table will be updated once more information regarding these items is available.

Location of the Poke Ball Boutique

The Poke Ball Boutique can be found in Rouge Sector 3 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poke Ball Boutique is where you can find most Poke Balls. This shop is located in Rouge Sector 3, near Restaurant Le Yeah. You can also use this restaurant as a fast-travel point to reach the Boutique faster.

