How to get Pokemon NAIC drops: Wolfey Glick's Incineroar, Mandibuzz Timed Research, and more 

By Akash Sil
Modified May 16, 2025 11:40 GMT
Incineroar in the anime (Image via TPC)
To incentivize people to watch Pokemon NAIC, The Pokemon Company (TPC) will release special gifts for players to get while watching the 2025 season. This includes several games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon UNITE, Pokemon GO, and several others. These gifts can be received either though special passwords or Twitch drops while Pokemon NAIC is running.

We show you how to get access to all the gifts released by TPC during Pokemon NAIC 2025 in this article.

Pokemon NAIC 2025 drops: How to get them

Mandibuzz in the anime (Image via TPC)
Wolfe Glick's Incineroar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can receive an Incineroar during NAIC 2025. To get this Pocket Monster, keep an eye out for a password during the live stream on Twitch which you can use in the Mystery Gift feature of Scarlet and Violet to get this mon. The password can be used once per save data and expires on June 20, 2025 at 4:59 PDT.

This Incineroar is based on the one that helped Wolfe Glick win EUIC 2025. It even has the same stat spread and moves — Protect, Parting Shot, Fake Out, and Flare Blitz — as Wolfe's Incineroar. This means players can immediately try the same mon that helped Wolfe win his second VGC International.

Mandibuzz Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players will get access to Timed Research that will let them get a Mandibuzz, just like the one P4T0M4N used to win 2025 EUIC. To get access to this Research, enable Twitch drops on your account and watch NAIC for 30 minutes live on Twitch. Players will then get access to a Mandibuzz Timed Research that can be redeemed until June 28, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

Besides an encounter with Mandibuzz, this Timed Research will also give Vullaby Candy XL and an Elite Charged TM.

Platinum Mew Boost Emblem and 2025 NAIC In-Game Sticker in Pokemon UNITE

Pokemon UNITE players get two gifts from NAIC 2025. By watching the stream, they will get a password for a 2025 Pokemon NAIC In-Game Sticker. Additionally, by watching the Twitch stream for 30 minutes while having Drops enabled, they will get a Platinum Mew Boost Emblem. This Emblem can be used to alter the stats of a Pokemon. Both can be redeemed until September 15, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

