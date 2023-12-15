How to get Raging Bolt in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The brand new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC titled Indigo Disk features various new critters to catch. The highly anticipated Raging Bolt is one such monster that is new yet familiar to those who have stuck around with the iconic monster taming JRPG series for a long time.

This article will help you in catching Raging Bolt in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

Raging Bolt is only catchable in Pokemon Scarlet via the Indigo Disk DLC

While many have been looking forward to encountering and taming this Kanto beasts-inspired monster, version exclusives are still a thing. As such, Raging Bolt is only found in the Indigo Disk DLC bought for the Pokemon Scarlet version.

Those of you who own the Pokemon Violet version instead will need to rely on trading with a friend who has Scarlet to get this critter.

As for where it can be found, Raging Bolt will only spawn after completing a specific challenge. First, you need to obtain a request from the photographer Perrin, requiring catching and registering 200 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex. This can be a lengthy task, but you can ease the process by transferring creatures via the Pokemon HOME transfer service.

Raging Bolt is not far off from here (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

With that done, report back to Perrin at the Savannah Rest Area 1, and she should show you photos, one of which is the location of Raging Bolt. Next, go ahead and visit Area Zero.

Here, head down the path to the cliff and hop off on your Koraidon, then veer to the left towards a waterfall gushing downwards. Follow the waterfall, which should lead you to an area at the bottom where Raging Bolt spawns.

Alternately, teleport to Research Station 3. Head right from here until you encounter a river, and follow it upstream to reach the same location where Raging Bolt spawns.

It will be level 75, so be prepared for a mildly challenging fight. Do note that, unlike many other Paradox Pokemon, there is only one Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

Additionally, it is shiny locked, so if you intend to soft reset the game for farming an alternately colored variant, there's no point. We recommend using Quick Balls to start off; else, just use a Master Ball. Like other Paradox monsters in the game, Raging Bolt's design is very clearly derived from existing Pokemon - in this case, the Johto legendary Entei, but with a longer neck and a purple mane.

Here are Raging Bolt's stats in Indigo Disk:

Type: Dragon/Electric

Ability: Protosynthesis - If Harsh Sunlight is active or if it's holding Booster Energy, the user's highest stat is boosted by 30% if it is Attack, Defense, Special Attack, or Special Defense or 50% if it is Speed.

HP: 125

Attack: 73

Defense: 91

Sp. Attack: 137

Sp. Defense: 89

Speed: 75

Total: 590

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Indigo Disk DLC (available as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass) are available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.