How to get both Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin in Pokemon GO

Basculin is one of Pokemon GO's regionally-locked Pokemon when it comes to its two different forms, but an upcoming event is giving players a chance to snag both forms.

Originally, Basculin's red-striped or blue-striped forms are locked to what hemisphere of the world the player finds themselves in. Players based in the eastern hemisphere would have access to the red-striped variant, while those in the western hemisphere would encounter and catch the blue-striped version.

However, thanks to Pokemon GO's upcoming Ultra Unlock event, Basculin's forms will both be available in 7 kilometer egg hatches during the second part of the event.

Pokemon GO: More info on Basculin and Ultra Unlock Part 2

Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock event will be split into three parts, one for Time, one for Space, and one that has yet to be revealed. Basculin's regional forms will be hatching during the Space portion of the event, which takes place on August 6, 2021 at 10:00am until August 17,2021 at 8:00pm.

During this time, 7km eggs obtained will hatch both of Basculin's forms as well as West and East Sea Shellos, Heatran, and Durant. On top of snagging Basculin, this is a great opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to get some extra region-restricted Pokemon.

It is best to keep in mind that 7km eggs received before the event kicks off already have predetermined hatches, so they will not hatch into the regional Pokemon outlined. Each egg in Pokemon GO is affixed with an ID number that dictates what Pokemon is received when it hatches, meaning eggs won't change their hatches during events.

This means that players will need to collect 7km eggs from Pokestops around the game world during the Ultra Unlock event in order to get the Pokemon they need.

Once trainers have their 7km eggs, it's just gonna take some travel to get them to hatch. For players that are particularly in a hurry, it wouldn't hurt to grab a few Super Incubators from Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Since these incubators speed along egg hatching by approximately 33%, they can be incredibly useful compared to a standard red incubator or limited blue incubators.

The good news for players is that the second part of the Ultra Unlock event is set to go on for some time, giving them plenty of time to rack up travel distance and hopefully hatch their region-specific Basculin for their collections.

