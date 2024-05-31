How to get Riolu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO developers debuted Riolu in 2018 when most Sinnoh Pokemon were introduced to the game. It has been available in GO since then, but trainers find getting it a challenge because of the limited obtainable ways. Trainers cannot battle it in raids, encounter it in the wild, or receive Riolu encounter rewards. Niantic has made sure that one will get the Fighting-type critter from Pokemon Eggs.

Riolu can evolve into Lucario, and with Lucario in your possession, you can Mega Evolve it into Mega Lucario. That said, the Shared Skies season provides plenty of opportunities to get Riolu in Pokemon GO. Now, we will take a look at the method to obtain it. Fortunately, Shiny Riolu is also available in the mobile game.

How to get Riolu in Pokemon GO?

Riolu from the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO trainers can have Riolu by hatching 2 KM, 7 KM, and 10 KM Pokemon Eggs. These items can be obtained by visiting PokeStops, opening Gifts, and beating Team GO Rocket members. Niantic features different Pokemon in different KM eggs from time to time, and if a new event features Riolu, you should partake in it for the creature.

Riolu is a single Fighting-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It quickly became popular in Generation 4 games and in the anime. Meanwhile, if you are looking to hunt for it, you should learn how to hatch eggs to get Riolu in Pokemon GO.

Eggs can be hatched by covering distances, meaning one can hatch 7 KM Eggs by walking seven kilometers. Sometimes, there are events where bonuses are offered, which reduces the walking coverage by a certain percentage. However, the first event of the Shared Skies season, Stadium Sights, presents Riolu 7 KM eggs.

Crack open as many 7 KM eggs as you can to boost your chances of finding a Riolu in Pokemon GO. This is the best way to do that, but you need to own incubators to hatch faster. The more eggs you hatch, the higher your possibility of seeing a Riolu.

Some players get Riolu through trade in the game. This is a function that allows you to send a Pokemon to another player. The one on the receiving end must have Stardust to initiate this. But, this is only possible when there is a hunter who is willing to trade one.

How do you get Shiny Riolu in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Riolu (Image via TPC)

Shiny Riolu has been available in Pokemon GO in eggs since the start of the Sinnoh Celebration 2020 on February 7, 2020. Once you obtain a Shiny Riolu, you can evolve it into Shiny Lucario and then into Shiny Mega Lucario.