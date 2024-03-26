How to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

You may be intrigued by the prospect of encountering Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO as the upcoming Team GO Rocket Takeover draws near. Questions about how to obtain this Legendary Shadow Pocket Monster and whether it can be found in its shiny variant are quite natural. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long, as this creature is poised to make a spectacular debut in Pokemon GO during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event.

This iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover will commence on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10 am local time and run until Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 8 pm local time. You can engage Giovanni throughout this event by utilizing a Special Rocket Radar. If you emerge victorious against him, you'll be rewarded with a Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO. Regrettably, the shiny variant of this Pokemon will not be available during this event.

This article will give you all the necessary information to get a Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, including strategies for obtaining its shiny form once it becomes available.

How to get Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

New Legendary Shadow Pokemon in this game are usually introduced through Special Research Tasks, and this time will be no exception. You will have to complete a simple Special Research and then encounter Giovanni to get a shot at Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO.

The official website describes the Special Research as:

“A new Special Research story will be available at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni! You can claim this Special Research up to the end of Pokémon GO: World of Wonders on June 1, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time.”

As mentioned earlier, the Team GO Rocket Takeover will introduce Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO, but you can complete the Special Research.

How to catch Shiny Shadow Groudon in Pokemon GO

You will need a Super Rocket Radar to fight Giovanni (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will not be able to encounter a Shiny version of Shadow Groudon in GO right now. It is unfortunate, especially since we already have Shiny Groudon in the game.

There was no indication of a Shiny Shadow Groudon from the official Pokemon GO sources. This was further corroborated by Niantic not talking about a Shiny variant of this Legendary Pocket Monster.

Although Shadow Groudon is not currently available in the game, there is no reason to be upset. In the past, there have been instances where Legendary Pokemon were introduced without their Shiny forms, but Niantic added them to the game soon after.

Shadow Mewtwo will be joining Legendary Shadow Raids shortly. You can get a Shiny version of this monster. Consider reading our Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide, as this will be a tough monster to go up against.