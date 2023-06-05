How to get Shiny Clauncher and Shiny Clawitzer in Pokemon GO?

Tuesday, June 6th marks arguably one of the biggest days for Pokemon GO in the month of June. This date brings one of the most unique and interesting variations of the Spotlight Hour event. Rather than just hosting one species of monster for the event's duration, the upcoming one will tie to the theme of shellfish Pokemon. While this sounds like a great idea for players looking to fill their Pokedex, it makes things a bit trickier for players who participate in these weekly events to find Shiny Pokemon.

Since more species of creatures will be spawning during the typically exclusive event, the time it takes for a Shiny Pokemon of a certain species to appear only increases.

Clauncher and Clawitzer are two creatures players have their eyes on during this event. Being some of the newest creatures in the game, many trainers have not had the opportunity to add its shiny variant to their collection. With this in mind, players may want to find ways to increase their chances of doing so.

How to find a Shiny Clauncher in Pokemon GO

Players can take advantage of many gameplay aspects in Pokemon GO when shiny hunting in the mobile game. The first and most overlooked one is the weather of the area one is hunting in. Since Clauncher is a pure Water-type Pokemon, it has the highest chance of spawning in rainy weather.

Using Lure Modules and Incenses is crucial to setting up an effective shiny hunting patrol once players find an area with the right weather to farm in. These items attach to the player and nearby Pokestops to increase the general spawn rate of an area. However, these do not increase the spawn rate of a specific Pokemon, making them a bit tricky to use for hunts of a particular species.

Since the only creature featured in the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO that is not a Water-type is Crabrawler, meeting these specific conditions will not increase the likelihood of finding a Shiny Clauncher specifically, but nearly every other creature that players can find during the themed Spotlight Hour as well.

How to get a Shiny Clawitzer in Pokemon GO

Finding a Shiny Clawitzer is much harder than finding a Shiny Clauncher. This is due to evolved Pokemon being rather rare to see in the wild in Pokemon GO and the fact that Clawitzer does not receive a boosted spawn rate during the Spotlight Hour event. As such, players looking to catch a Shiny Clawitzer are fighting an uphill battle.

Players will be much better off pointing their efforts towards finding a Shiny Clauncher, then evolving it into Clawitzer by collecting 50 Clauncher candies. Using the Spotlight Hour as an optimal time to farm for Clauncher candies, players can easily obtain these candies while hunting for their Shiny Clauncher at the same time.

