With the 2024 Pokemon GO Fest now here, you can get a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO. This event added a lot of new Pocket Monsters to the game as well as costumed variants. Currently, you will find Pikachu wearing Sun and Moon Crowns.

With that in mind, this article will provide everything you need to know to get a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Sendai GO Fest 2024 (Image via Niantic)

Moon Crown Pikachu has been introduced in the game through the 2024 GO Fest. So, you'll have a higher chance of finding a Shiny version of this critter if you use the following methods:

Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu at Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

The Sendai GO Fest is currently running. It will end on June 2, 2024. Till then, you can find Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown in:

Mountain Brook Habitat

Star Parade Habitat

You can get a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO in the wild if you play the game in the locations mentioned above. You must check every Pikachu spawn to maximize your Shiny luck.

Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu at Madrid Pokemon GO Fest 2024

The Madrid Pokemon GO Fest will start on Friday, June 14, 2024, and it will end on Sunday, June 16, 2024. You can get a Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown in the following locations during that period:

Mysterious Labyrinth Habitat

Cursed Forest Habitat

Make sure you tap on every Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown to increase your odds of encountering a Shiny one. This way, you might have to grind a little less.

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu at New York City GO Fest 2024

The 2024 Pokemon GO Fest in New York City will start on Friday, July 5, 2024, and it will end on Monday, July 8, 2024. You can find a Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown in the following locations during that period:

Ghostly Woods Habitat

Rugged Quarry Habitat

Like the previous entries, check as many Moon Crown-wearing Pikachu as you can to increase your odds of getting a Shiny one.

Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu at Global Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Global GO Fest 2024 (Image via Niantic)

The Global Pokemon GO Fest will start on Saturday, July 13, 2024, and end on Sunday, July 14, 2024. You can find Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown in the following places during that period:

Dawn Meadow Habitat on Saturday

Everywhere in the wild on Sunday

You can encounter a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in the wild while playing the game if your Shiny luck decides to bless you.

You can get a Shiny Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO through trade as well. If your friend has one to spare for you, you can trade with them to get this critter in your collection.

