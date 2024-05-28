Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024 (Japan) preparation guide

Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024's in-person events will take place from Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 9:30 am local time, through Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 6:30 pm local time. There are a lot of activities to indulge in during the Sendai GO Fest. Also known as the Greenest City, Sendai is ready to welcome Pokemon GO players for a unique experience.

In this article, we will run through everything you need to know about Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024, including all the Shiny Pokemon you can catch during this event.

All bonuses during Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Heat Rotom can be seen in Photobomb encounters (Image via Niantic)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during Sendai GO Fest:

Trending

0.5x Egg Hatch Distance for eggs incubated during the GO Fest event

Lures Modules will last for two hours

You will get 7 km eggs

You can do six Special Trades

You will get nine Raid Passes

2x Catch Candy

1.5x Hatch Candy

1.5x Hatch Stardust

How to prepare for Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

As mentioned earlier, the Senday GO Fest in-person events will take place from May 30, 2024, to June 2, 2024. To participate in these events in Sendai, you must buy a ticket for 3,600 Yen.

It is advisable to get a place to stay close to the location of the events. The park experience will be at Nanakita Park while the city phase will conducted in Sendai, Japan.

Make sure you have Google Translate or a similar application to help you communicate with the local people. You might need to communicate in Japanese to gain assistance with directions.

It is advisable to carry a powerbank to keep your mobile device charged up during the Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024. If you are using a high frame rate setting on your device, it can drain your battery pretty fast. So, having a portable power supply to recharge your device's battery is paramount for an enjoyable GO Fest experience.

Bring a few necessities like water, basic first aid, and some snacks as you might not find stores that keep these items.

Where should you play during the Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024?

Marshadow (Image via Niantic)

As mentioned earlier, the park experience will be held at Nanakita Park while the city phase will be held at Sendai. So, all of the in-person events will be conducted at these two locations.

Coordinates of Nanakita Park, Izumi Ward, Miyagi, Sendai: 38.319800, 140.876400

Coordinates of Sendai, Japan: You can play anywhere in Sendai to get the city spawns. However, you can go to Kokubuncho, Aoba Ward in Sendai as it is fairly crowded. 38.268200, 140.869400 is where you want to be.

All new Pokemon at Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Necrozma and its Shiny form are making their debut in Sendai, Japan along with Shiny Xurkitree and Shiny Emolga. So, keep your eye out for these monsters.

Pikachu and Eevee with Sun and Moon Crowns will also be available as new costume Pokemon at the Sendai GO Fest event.

Also read: When is Necrozma coming to Pokemon GO?

Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024 rotation habitats and their Pokemon spawns

Mountain Brook Habitat

Pikachu Wearing a Moon Crown

Poliwag

Lapras wearing a Scarf

Eevee wearing a Moon Crown

Dratini

Remoraid

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form)

Dwebble

Tyrunt

Carbink

Dewpider

Sky Arena Habitat

Pidgey

Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown

Farfetch'd

Ponyta

Doduo

Eevee wearing a Sun Crown

Hitmontop

Meditite

Emolga

Noibat

Pa'u Style

Cutiefly

Star Parade Habitat

Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown

Staryu

Eevee wearing a Moon Crown

Lunatone

Frillish

Joltik

Pancham

Furfrou

Amaura

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Jangmo-o

Lake Garden Habitat

Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown

Eevee wearing a Sun Crown

Marill

Sunkernm

Lotad

Roselia

Solrock

Cherrim

Panpour

Petilil

Orange Flower Flabebe

Fomantis

You will encounter the following Pokemon in all habitats

Klefki (Image via Niantic)

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown H

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Unown ?

Klefki

All Raids at Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Nihilego

Xurkitree

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

All the raid bosses can be Shiny. However, if you do not own a GO Fest ticket and get a remote raid invite, you cannot obtain a Shiny from the raids.

That covers everything about the Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024 in-person events. Check out our other Pokemon GO articles: