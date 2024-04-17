When is Necrozma coming to Pokemon GO?

Necrozma, the Prism Pokemon, was teased during the Solar Eclipse and will debut in Pokemon GO Fest 2024. People often confuse it with being an Ultra Beast given its origin in Ultra Space and its ability to travel through Ultra Wormholes. The Sun Pokedex also describes Necrozma as “Reminiscent of the Ultra Beasts” but it is actually a Legendary Pokemon.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about Necrozma and its debut in Pokemon GO Fest 2024, including its release date and how Niantic might add this monster to the game. So, you will have a general idea about adding this brand-new Legendary Pokemon to your collection of monsters.

Note: The release dates provided here have been speculated.

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Release date and more

This Legendary Pokemon was teased for GO way back in November 2022. However, we have not seen any traces of this beast in the game, even though many other monsters have made their debuts since then. But all the waiting will end this year as the Prism Pokemon will finally be setting foot in the world of our beloved Pokemon AR game.

As of this writing, Niantic has not announced any particular date regarding the release of Necrozma but they have confirmed that this Legendary Pocket Monster will be joining the GO fray very soon. With GO Fest 2024 on the horizon, one can expect the folks at Niantic to introduce this monster during Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

It is customary for Niantic to make a big deal out of a Legendary monster’s debut in GO. Since Pokemon GO Fest 2024 is going to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, in-person Pokemon GO events this year, Niantic might just release this beast in all of the in-person venues.

So, if that happens, you might be able to catch this Legendary Pocket Monster in:

Sendai from May 30, 2024, through June 2, 2024

Madrid from June 14, 2024, through June 16, 2024

New York City from July 5, 2024, through July 7, 2024

For players in other parts of the world, you might have to wait till Global GO Fest on July 13, 2024, and July 14, 2024.

We will update this article as soon as Niantic drops the release date for Necrozma in GO.

