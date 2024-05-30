How to get Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO is a brand-new costume Pokemon that you can catch. Pokemon GO Fest 2024 has introduced a wide array of Pocket Monsters for Trainers to add to their collection. While there are exciting debuts, you can also find new costumed monsters, one of which is a beautiful Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown.

In this article, we walk you through everything you need to know to get a Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

Where to find Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Sendai GO Fest 2024 (Image via Niantic)

Since it is an exclusive feature of the 2024 Pokemon GO Fest, this Shiny costumed Pokemon will be appearing in the following locations:

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu at Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024

The Sendai GO Fest is currently live and will run until June 2, 2024. You can find Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown in:

Sky Arena Habitat

Lake Garden Habitat

You can get a Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO from the wild in the aforementioned locations. Since it is a featured wild spawn, you might enjoy boosted Shiny odds.

Also read: Sendai Pokemon GO Fest 2024 (Japan) preparation guide

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu at Madrid Pokemon GO Fest 2024

The Madrid Pokemon GO Fest will start on Friday, June 14, 2024, and end on Sunday, June 16, 2024. You can get a Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown in the following locations:

Rocky Shore Habitat

Sunrise Gateway Habitat

Like the previous GO Fest spawns, you can get a Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO from the habitats mentioned above. The Shiny odds might be boosted, but you will have to be lucky to get one.

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu at New York City GO Fest 2024

The 2024 Pokemon GO Fest in New York City will start on Friday, July 5, 2024, and conclude on Monday, July 8, 2024. You can find a Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown in the following locations:

Brilliant Skies Habitat

Poolside Cabana Habitat

Once again, you can get a Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in the wild with normal or boosted Shiny odds. However, it won't be easy to catch one and you will need to grind a little to get this Shiny critter.

Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu at Global Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Global GO Fest 2024 (Image via Niantic)

The Global Pokemon GO Fest will start on Saturday, July 13, 2024, and end on Sunday, July 14, 2024. You can find Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown in the following places:

Dawn Meadow Habitat on Saturday

Everywhere in the wild on Sunday

During the Global GO Fest, you can encounter a Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in the wild while playing the game. It might have boosted Shiny odds like the previous instances.

You can also get this creature via trades. If your friend has an extra Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO, you can trade with them to add this critter to your collection.

You can also get this creature via trades. If your friend has an extra Shiny Sun Crown Pikachu in Pokemon GO, you can trade with them to add this critter to your collection.