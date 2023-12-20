How to get Solgaleo in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Solgaleo in Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with 24 other returning Legendary Pocket Monsters. This Psychic- and Steel-type Legendary monster was first introduced as Pokemon Sun's mascot. Lunala, its counterpart, was the mascot of the Moon version of the Generation VII game.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Solgaleo in this Scarlet and Violet DLC, including its location, the requirements, and more.

Solgaleo in Indigo Disk location and unlock requirements | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Solgaleo Treat from Mr. Snacksworth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you think of catching Solgaleo in Indigo Disk of Scarlet and Violet, it is important to note that you must finish playing through the full narrative of the DLC. This is because you must unlock Mr. Snacksworth, who will hand you the Treats that you can use to catch the 25 returning Legendary Pocket Monsters.

Once you unlock Mr. Snacksworth, talk to him to get the Solgaleo Treat from him to find Solgaleo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unless you do this, you will not be able to encounter this beast in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Mr. Snacksworth will ask you to complete a few Blueberry Quests (BBQs) before he gives you the Solgaleo Treat. Since the order in which he gives the Legendary Pokemon Treats is random, you may have to go through a few BBQs before you get the desired Treat.

If you want to unlock Solgaleo in Pokemon Scarlet, you must complete 10 (or multiples of 10) solo BBQs, while for Pokemon Violet, you must complete one (or more) group BBQs. You cannot unlock this creature with solo quests in Violet.

Solgaleo in Indigo Disk can be found here (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get the Solgaleo Treat from the NPC, you will unlock Solgaleo in Indigo Disk. You can find it in the location shown in the picture above. You will find this monster on the top of the Pokemon League Building in Paldea. To reach the location, you must use Koraidon or Miraidon to climb to the top of the mountain next to the building and then fly to the roof.

Is Solgaleo in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

You cannot find Shiny Solgaleo in Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Solgaleo is shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk. Even if you reload your savepoint, you will not be able to encounter a Shiny Solgaleo.

Fortunately, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are integrated with Pokemon HOME. So, if you catch a Shiny Solgaleo in some other Pokemon game, you can send it over to the Generation IX games using this method. This is the only way of getting shiny-locked Pokemon into this game.

