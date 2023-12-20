How to get Spectrier in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An exciting feature of The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the overworld encounters with various Legendary Pokemon. One of the creatures returning to the Paldea region for this expansion is Spectrier, a Legendary Pokemon introduced in the previous generation.

Spectrier was known for the dominance it had over the competitive scene for the latter half of the generation's metagame. As such, many players may want to try their hand at catching this creature to use it for themselves. However, some may not know how to go about doing so.

Where to find Spectrier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

The first thing you need to know is that Spectrier is a Violet-exclusive. This means that those who own a copy of Pokemon Scarlet and want this Legendary will need to find a Violet player and start a Union Circle with them. Violet players will be able to do this solo if they so choose.

The next thing you need to do to catch Spectrier in The Indigo Disk is to fully complete the expansion's main story. This means you have to become the Blueberry Academy Champion. Afterward, you need to obtain the Spectrier treat from Snacksworth, which will be given out randomly for every 10 Blueberry Quests you complete.

Scarlet players can receive the Spectrier treat by completing a Group Blueberry Quest with other players. However, to activate the encounter with Spectrier, Scarlet players will need to still be in a Union Circle with a player in the Violet version.

After meeting all the prerequisites, you can find Spectrier at the ruins located at the southern base of Glaseado Mountain.

Is Spectrier good in The Indigo Disk PvP?

Spectrier as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Spectrier on its own is not very valuable as a battler. While its stats are nice, its movepool does very little to complement its typing and special attacking stats. This is thanks to Spectrier only being one half of a full Legendary Pokemon. Access to its signature move, Astral Barrage, is tied entirely to its unification with its master, Calyrex, using the Reins of Unity.

While Shadow Ball and its signature ability, Grim Neigh, can lead to easy snowballs in certain circumstances, Spectrier's lack of powerful coverage options outside of Dark Pulse leaves it incredibly vulnerable. In addition, a lot of the moves included in Spectrier's moveset are on the physical side of the attacking spectrum, despite its stats indicating that it is meant for using special attacks.

Thankfully, Game Freak also included Calyrex in The Indigo Disk, so you can use Spectrier at its full potential. Knowing this detail, it is difficult for most competitive battlers to justify the use of Spectrier over its full form, Shadow Rider Calyrex. Nevertheless, the option to do so is there for Pokemon Violet players.