How to get Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the mascot of the Indigo Disk DLC. This Normal-type Pocket Monster is a Legendary that can be caught in the second part of the Generation IX expansion pack. It has three forms: Normal, Terastal, and Stellar. The first one is its regular state of being outside of battles. When it enters combat mode, it transforms into its Terastal Form and subsequently into its Stellar Form once you Terastallize it.

Like other Legendaries in the franchise, the process of getting the final encounter with Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is drawn out and involves many steps. This article will discuss them to help you capture this powerful beast.

How to catch Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk

Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex (Image via TPC)

Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can only be unlocked in The Indigo Disk, so make sure to purchase the expansion pack. After that, complete all necessary tasks to kick off Part Two of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Once you are in Blueberry Academy, you must complete the following before you can venture onto the section that lets you fight and capture Terapagos:

Defeat the BB League Elite Four.

Defeat Kieran, the BB League Champion.

Make progress in the DLC story by returning to Blueberry Academy.

Once you have completed all this, you must return to Area Zero, where you will discover a new region. This is where Terapagos resides. Before encountering it, you must go through a series of Tera Battles.

After meeting Terapagos, Kieran catches the creature with a Master Ball and subsequently challenges you to a battle. This will be a tough one with Terapagos in its Terastal Form. After you successfully take it down, Kieran Terastallizes Terapagos, which unleashes the creature's full power.

From this point on, the battle turns into a Tera Raid Battle, at the end of which you can capture Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Carmine and Kieran will be your allies in this battle.

Here are some tips and tricks to easily beat Stellar Form Terapagos:

Keep track of Stellar Form Terapagos' current elemental typing and consider using moves that hit it for super effective damage.

Terastallize as many times as you can, as Terapagos will absorb your Pokemon’s Terastal energy.

Once defeated, any Poke Ball will catch Terapagos since it is a guaranteed catch.

Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Forms, Stats, Ability, and more

Normal Form

Normal Form Terapagos (Image via TPC) Terastal Form Terapagos (Image via TPC)

Ability

Tera Shift: When the Pokemon enters a battle, it absorbs the energy around itself and transforms into its Terastal Form.

Stats

HP: 90

Attack (Atk): 65

Defense (Def): 85

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 65

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 85

Speed: 60

Base Stat total (BST): 450

Terastal Form

Tera Shift: The Pokemon's shell contains the powers of each type. All damage-dealing moves that hit the Pokemon when its HP is full will not be very effective.

Stats

HP: 95

Attack (Atk): 95

Defense (Def): 110

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 105

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 110

Speed: 85

Base Stat total (BST): 600

Stellar Form

Stellar Form Terapagos (Image via TPC)

Ability

Tera Shift: When Terapagos changes into its Stellar Form, it uses its hidden powers to eliminate all effects of weather and terrain, reducing them to zero.

Stats

HP: 160

Attack (Atk): 105

Defense (Def): 110

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 130

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 110

Speed: 85

Base Stat total (BST): 700

This is everything you need to know about catching Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You may also check out every new and returning Pocket Monster in the Indigo Disk Pokedex.