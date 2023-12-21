Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Bundle Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Defeating Iron Bundle as a 7-star Tera Raid Boss will be a hard task in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is especially true if you do not know the correct way to approach this raid. Since the Black Crystal Tera Raid for Iron Bundle the Unrivaled starts on December 22, 2023, there is very little time left to prepare for this Raid Boss.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet article will provide everything you need to know about the new 7-star Tera Raid, including Iron Bundle’s strengths and weaknesses, best counters, and more.

7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Bundle in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iron Bundle is an Ice- and Water-type Pocket Monster. It has the following attributes:

Tera Type: Ice

Ice First Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Hidden Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Modest (This is liable to change)

Iron Bundle will have the following moveset:

Blizzard

Hydro Pump

Freeze-Dry

Play Rough

Iron Bundle may also use one of the following moves in its moveset:

Electric Terrain

How to prepare for 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Understanding Iron Bundle’s strategy in this Tera Raid is very important. In it, this creature will have access to Freeze-Dry, which will be great against Water-type moves.

Freeze-Dry will also enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) as Iron Bundle is an Ice- and Water-type beast. So, try to stay away from Water-type monsters.

Since Iron Bundle has an Ice elemental typing, it will be very weak to Fighting and Steel-type moves. So, you should consider building your team around these elemental typings.

What are the best counters to beat Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid?

Iron Bundle is weak to Steel-type moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following Pokemon are going to be the best options for you to use against Iron Bundle:

Gholdengo

Magnezone

Lucario

Best builds to counter 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Gholdengo build to counter Iron Bundle in 7-star Tera Raid

Gholdngo is a Steel- and Ghost-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Steel

Steel Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Good as Gold

Good as Gold Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Gholdengo for the 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid

Gholdengo will perform the best with this moveset:

Light Screen

Flash Cannon

Metal Sound

Nasty Plot

Thanks to Good as Gold, this entity will not be affected by moves that affect the status of the creature. Light Screen will further negate the effect of Bundle's strong moves.

Best Magnezone build to counter Iron Bundle in 7-star Tera Raids

Magnezone is an Electric- and Steel-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Steel

Steel Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Analytic

Analytic Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Magnezone for the 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid

Magnezone will perform the best with the following moveset:

Light Screen

Flash Cannon

Meta Sound

Sandstorm or Thunder Wave

Best Lucario build to counter Iron Bundle in 7-star Tera Raid

Lucario in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario is a Fighting- and Steel-type monster. This creature should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Steel

Steel Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Special Defense: 252 Ability: Inner Focus

Inner Focus Held Item: Shell Bell

Best moveset for Lucario for the 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid

Lucario will perform the best with this moveset:

Life Dew

Flash Cannon

Metal Sound

Nasty Plot

The Shell Bell is crucial in this build as it helps Lucario regain its health after taking damage from the enemy. Life Dew does the same thing for this creature.

Your primary weapon here will be Flash Cannon, which gets boosted by Metal Sound and Nasty Plot.

How to catch Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You cannot catch Iron Bundle in Paldea normally. So, the only way to get this creature is through the upcoming Tera Raid. That means you should not miss out on these raids.