How to get Unite License Selection Box & 11 Golden Emblems in Pokemon Unite? Twitch drops explained

Pokemon Unite has produced an exciting and rewarding opportunity for players. You can earn exclusive rewards by tuning in to Pokemon Unite's Twitch streams this Friday (June 7) and Saturday (June 8). The NA Regional Finals on Friday and The Final Stretch on Saturday are the two major events scheduled as part of the Unite esports at PokemonNAIC.

By watching these streams, you can earn a bundle of 11 Golden Emblems and a Unite License Selection Box. In this article, we will detail everything to know to make the most of this opportunity.

Everything to know about Pokemon Unite's Twitch drops

Expand Tweet

Trending

To be eligible for these rewards, you must watch a minimum of one hour of Pokemon Unite's Twitch streams during the following times:

Friday, June 7: The NA Regional Finals, starting at 2:00 PM UTC.

The NA Regional Finals, starting at 2:00 PM UTC. Saturday, June 8: The Final Stretch Grand Finals, starting at 2:00 PM UTC.

Keep in mind, to earn the Unite License Selection Box, you must watch for one hour on Friday and also during The Final Stretch Grand Finals on Saturday.

Both the Golden Emblems and Unite License Selection Box are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Make sure you start watching these streams early to increase your chances of securing these rewards.

Note that the codes for these rewards should be redeemed in-game before June 17, 2024, at 00:00 UTC.

Pokemon Unite's Twitch drops: Selection Box & 11 Golden Emblems

Expand Tweet

1) Unite License Selection Box

The Unite License Selection Box is a great reward that allows you to choose a Pokemon License from a selection of 20. This means you can pick a Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite entirely for free, adding it permanently to your roster.

2) 11 Golden Emblem bundle

In addition to the Unite License Selection Box, you can earn a bundle of 11 Pokemon Unite's Golden Emblems, which enhance your gameplay by providing various stat boosts. Here's a detailed look at each emblem that you will receive and their effects:

Togepi (Pink Color): +5 Special Defence, -35 Speed

+5 Special Defence, -35 Speed Ditto (White Color): No stat changes listed

No stat changes listed Wobbuffet (Purple Color): +50 HP, -0.6% Crit Rate

+50 HP, -0.6% Crit Rate Murkrow (Black Color): +3 Special Attack, -5 Special Defence

+3 Special Attack, -5 Special Defence Scyther (White and Green Color): +0.6% Crit Rate, -5 Defense

+0.6% Crit Rate, -5 Defense Omastar (Blue and Brown Color): +3 Special Attack, -35 Speed

+3 Special Attack, -35 Speed Dragonair (Navy Color): +50 HP, -2 Attack

+50 HP, -2 Attack Suicune (Blue Color): +50 HP, -2 Attack

+50 HP, -2 Attack Entei (Red Color): +50 HP, -3 Special Attack

+50 HP, -3 Special Attack Raikou (Yellow Color): +50 HP, -2 Attack

+50 HP, -2 Attack Lugia (White and Green Color): +4.5 Special Attack, -3 Attack

This is a great opportunity to enhance your roster, with a new Pokemon in your availability, and strengthen your build with stronger and fully upgraded Emblems. Remember to tune in earlier and watch the stream to the rewards' minimum requirements. It is also recommended to redeem these rewards as soon as possible before they expire.